Richey-Lambert has been the underdog throughout the District 1C Tournament, based on seedings, but they worked hard and advanced to the divisional round. They will be up against the best teams in the area, but they have already fared well in such situations. How the Lady Fusion do in the divisional will be fun to watch.
Most Popular
-
Fire in downtown Sidney closes two businesses
-
Montana man thought COVID-19 was a 'shamdemic,' until that is it sent him to the hospital
-
Sidney High graduate Doug Adkins is appearing on The Voice Germany
-
Montana's COVID enforcement page has received 1,300 complaints so far
-
The last harvest of Rocky Norby
-
By the numbers: Hospital capacity in Montana
-
Sidney woman wanted on Fairview arrest warrant will be facing additional drug-related charges
-
Five teams of nurses heading to rural Montana to help with health care worker shortages
-
Biggest 2020 beet found in Savage
-
Governor issues order increasing weight limit for sugar beet trucks