Richey-Lambert Fusion girls basketball opened their season Friday night, Dec. 13. in the yearly R&L Tournament facing off against the Froid Lake Red Hawks. After both teams were off to a slow start in the first quarter with neither team scoring a point until 3:02 left in the first quarter and a score of 1-1 after the first frame, Froid Lake eventually found their groove capturing a first game victory of 40-13.
Senior Courtney Herman got the first point on the board for the Fusion on a free throw in the first quarter and that’s all that either team would muster. Froid Lake senior Sidney Dethman got the only point for the Red Hawks.
The Red Hawks came out firing in the second quarter going on 8-0 run before Herman would score two points making is 9-3 with roughly four minutes to go in the first half. That’s all the Fusion would score as the Red Hawks went on another run of 11-0 rounding out the half with a 21-3 lead.
The Fusion added 10 more points in the game, six in the third and five in the fourth losing by 27 points of 40-13. Herman led the team with seven of the 13 points, sophomore Paige Carda had three points, while sophomore Ella Robbins had two and sophomore Jaylyn Klempel had one.
Richey-Lambert girls basketball bounce back in big way in victory over White Shield
On the second night of the R&L Tournament, Saturday, Dec. 14, the Fusion girls took on the White Shield Lady Thunder. After only scoring 13 points the previous night in a loss to the Mondak Thunder, Richey-Lambert found their offense and scored 50 in their 23-point rout of White Shield 27-50.
The closest the game ever got was roughly a minute or two into the game with the Fusion only leading 4-6. The Fusion went on a 14-2 run to end the first quarter, holding a lead of 6-20 to begin the second quarter.
The Fusion scored the first 10 points in the quarter before White Shield went on to score the final three baskets of the first half, reaching 13 points and down by 17 going into halftime.
The onslaught by the Fusion remained the same for the Fusion outscoring the Lady Warriors 14-20 in the second half, maintaining their comfortable lead and securing a victory by the final score of 27-50. Richey-Lambert went 1-1 in the tournament.
“The first game was a little rough; we had a couple of girls that hadn’t been at the stage before. Froid is a good team, they’re long and athletic, but tonight was about taking care of the little things like making sure we’re in control of the offensive boards, not giving up second-chance points,” Richey-Lambert head coach Jon Barnhart said. “We’re still a young group, we’re learning, but it feels really good to get a win and I look forward to getting a few more in this long season. I’m proud of these girls.”
Richey-Lambert senior Courtney Herman led the team with 13 points, but the points were spread around the team. Junior Jaylyn Klempel had nine points; junior Isabelle Fatzinger had eight, sophomore Ella Robbins had seven points, sophomore Shawna Eggert had six, senior Sarah Helmuth had three and following that up with two was senior Alyssa Hill.
Richey-Lambert’s next game will be away on Friday, Dec. 20, beginning at 3 p.m. against the Bainville Bulldogs.