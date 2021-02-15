Both teams had each won a regular season contest against each other, but only one would be able to continue their season.
The Richey-Lambert girl's basketball team (No. 9 seed) faced off against the Fairview High School girl's basketball team (No. 8 seed) in a play-in game on Saturday, Feb. 13, with the winner advancing to the District 2C tournament and the loser being done for the season.
Richey-Lambert used a big third quarter to take the advantage and never look back, as the Fusion defeated the Warriors 29-20, being the only lower-seeded team to win in the play-in games Saturday.
The Fusion were actually coming off a loss to Savage on Friday, Feb. 12, so playing a big game the next day isn't the ideal situation.
But Richey-Lambert still played with a lot of energy and didn't look tired in the win Saturday.
Fusion head coach Jon Barnhart said his team's been resilient this year, and that resiliency showed with the win.
"I told them in the locker room, 'It's going to come down to who wants it more and who's going to execute,'" he said.
The game came down to a size advantage vs. a speed advantage. Fairview had a size advantage with senior Emily Sundheim in the game, but Richey-Lambert had a speed advantage with its quick guards and ability to run up-and-down the court.
Late in the game, the Fusion were able to get Sundheim in foul trouble and eliminate the size advantage Fairview had.
It wasn't until the third quarter when things got going for both teams.
The score at halftime was 6-5, with Fairview leading. Both teams guarded each other really well in the first half, and not many great opportunities to score came about for the Warriors or Fusion.
Both teams had their highest-scoring outputs in the third quarter, but the Fusion were able to get Fairview in foul trouble in the third and get the advantage of having the bonus.
ShaeLyn Williams made two free throws with four minutes left in the third quarter to give Richey-lambert a 16-15 lead, its first lead since the first quarter.
Just a little over two minutes later, the Fusion got into the bonus, and Sundheim picked up her fourth foul, meaning she had to go to the bench for a bit.
While Sundheim was on the bench, between the third and fourth quarter, Richey-Lambert was able to score seven points to take a 23-18 lead, a lead the Fusion didn't relinquish for the rest of the game.
The Fusion scored 16 points in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors by six points and taking a commanding 21-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
Barnhart said the third quarter was definitely huge for his team, saying that it gave the Fusion a chance to capitalize on their speed with a lead.
He also added that Sponheim picking up her fourth foul was big for the Fusion, as she wasn't able to impact the game for a few minutes.
"Emily Sundheim's a great player, smart player, senior, big body, and rebounding purposes for them, it was huge when she had to go (to the bench). Also, as a senior, you want your more veteran players to help with breaking the press. We're able to translate that into putting more pressure and building a lead a little bit more," Barnhart said.
Fairview also missed out on Sundheim's scoring potential when she went to the bench, as she is capable of scoring in the post or stepping out and knocking down a jump shot.
Sundheim was the only Fairview player to finish the game in double-figures, leading the Warriors with 11 points. Megan Asbeck added five points, and Scout Hopes and Brailey Anderson each had two points.
Isabelle Fatzinger led Richey-Lambert in scoring, hitting double-figures with 10 points.
ShaeLyn Williams and Jaylyn Klempel each had eight points in the contest, and Lauren Prevost added three points.
With the win, Richey-Lambert advances to face the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Plentywood, on Monday (Feb. 15).