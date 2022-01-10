The game between the Savage High School girl’s basketball team and the Richey-Lambert girl’s team was a certified thriller.
The two teams put on a show that had twists and turns and kept viewers guessing, and as an encore, the two teams went to overtime.
Ultimately, though, Richey-Lambert won the game 51-44 on Saturday, January 8, outlasting Savage in overtime.
Richey-Lambert held a lead for much of the game; at halftime, the Lady Fusion led 24-15, and after the third quarter, Richey-Lambert extended its lead a bit more to 33-23.
The fourth quarter, though, is where Savage made its comeback.
Richey-Lambert still held a firm lead to start the fourth quarter, leading by as much as 12 points (39-27) with a little over five minutes left in the game.
At the time, a couple players for Savage, Cambry and Teah Conradsen, were both in foul trouble, so the Lady Warriors had to be careful.
Despite the foul trouble, Savage rallied and forced overtime.
After the 12-point deficit, Savage went on a 7-0 run to get to a more manageable spot.
Faith Reed knocked down a jump shot with 4:37 left in the game, followed by a fastbreak layup from Brooke Reuter, cutting the score to 39-31.
Cambry Conradsen scored on a layup about a minute later, and Teah Conradsen knocked down a free throw to make the score 39-34, still in Richey-Lambert’s favor.
Keira Rains knocked down a free throw to put the Lady Fusion up 40-34, but Savage went on a quick 6-0 run to tie the game.
Reed knocked down another mid-range jump shot with 2:22 left in the game to bring the Lady Warriors within four points, and Teah Conradsen made a pair of free throws to bring them within two.
Conradsen, despite the foul trouble, stepped up during the last couple minutes of the game, scoring all of Savage’s final six points. Overall, Savage’s defense stepped up a lot down the final stretch, too.
With 1:13 left in the game, Teah Conradsen scored on a drive to the basket to tie the game, and about 30 seconds later, she knocked down a jumper to put the Lady Warriors ahead 42-40.
Richey-Lambert wasn’t done, though, as Shawna Eggert knocked down a pair of crucial free throws to tie the game at 42 each, which was the score heading to overtime.
During the overtime period, both Cambry and Teah Conradsen fouled out, and Richey-Lambert’s offense took over.
Ella Robbins started the scoring by knocking down a jump shot, and Lauren Prevost scored on a fastbreak to give the Lady Fusion a four-point lead, 46-42.
Karley McPherson scored on a putback to bring Savage to within two points, but that was Savage’s only basket.
To finish the overtime frame, ShaeLyn Williams, Jaylyn Klempel and Prevost each scored once more to secure the win.
Savage made a great comeback to force overtime, but the Lady Fusion were able to hang on for the win.
Richey-Lambert had a strong offense throughout the game, and on top of that, the Lady Fusion’s depth showed, as a lot of Lady Fusion players contributed to the winning effort.
Despite the outcome, both teams played well, and it was a great way for 2022 to kick off for each.
The next game for Savage is on Friday, January 14 at Brockton, and Richey-Lambert will play at MonDak on Friday.