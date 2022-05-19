The Divisional Track Meet appeared to be no feat for Richey/Lambert’s men’s team, as they easily took home the first-place plaque and are now headed to the state meet.
The Divisional was held on May 18 in Glasgow where athletes from the Eastern C division competed for a chance to earn another week of track and field competition. The top five placings in each event cashed their ticket, and the results are as follows:
For the men’s division, Richey/Lambert placed second in the 4x100m relay with Sage Spinner, Austin Lien, Tiegen Cundiff and Grady Gonsioroski running.
During the 4x400m relay, Richey/Lambert’s team placed second with Spinner, Cundif, Ryan Eggert and Gonsioroski running. Savage’s team, consisting of Caesn Erickson, Zane Pilgeram, Kai Dabill and Cade Tombre placed fourth and Fairview’s team of Jace Vitt, Deacon Gackle, Curt Rice and Hunter Sharbono placed fifth.
Moving onto individual events, Gonsioroski earned second place in the 100m dash with a time of 11.94 and also placed second in the 200m dash with a time of 24.47.
Spinner won the gold medal in the 400m run with a time of 55.33 and Tombre followed closely behind in fourth place with a time of 55.72.
During the 800m run, Robbin James (Richey/Lambert) placed third with a time of 2:19.48 and Ryan Eggert (Richey/Lambert) earned fourth place with a time of 2:21.78.
Matthew Ellerton (Richey/Lambert) took home the gold in the 1600m run with a time of 5:13.24 and Eggert placed third with a time of 5:16.71.
Ellerton earned another first place medal during the 3200m run with a time of 11:22.78. James placed third with a time of 11:37.71 and Eggert finished in fourth place with a time of 12:10.65.
For the 110m hurdles, Rice is the state qualifier from Richland County with a time of 19.65 and a fifth place finish.
In the field events, Sharbono placed second in the shot put with a throw of 44’05.75”.
Sharbono earned a gold medal in the discus competition with a throw of 156’04” and Cooper Hofer (Savage) followed closely behind in second place with a throw of 127’07”.
During the javelin competition, Cundiff placed third with a throw of 141’06” and Hofer placed fourth with a throw of 140’11”.
Gonsioroski rounded out the state qualifiers for the boy’s division with a second place finish in triple jump, jumping 39’03.50”.
In the girl’s division, Fairview’s team consisting of Teigan Taylor, Abby Berry, Carly Buxbaum and Taylor McPherson placed second in the 4x400m run and Savage’s team with Faith Reed, Karley McPherson, Teah Conradsen and Cambry Conradsen running placed fifth.
Brooke Reuter (Savage) placed first in the 100m dash with a time of 13.11, Cambry Conradsen earned second place with a time of 13.42 and Kallee Hopes (Fairview) placed fifth with a time of 13.82.
Reuter earned another first place title in the 200m run with a time of 26.84. Cambry Conradsen placed third with a time of 28.00 and Kallee Hopes finished in fifth place with a time of 28.50.
Taking her third first place finish, Reuter won the 400m run with a time of 59.55. Taylor placed fourth with a time of 1:04.01 and Cambry Conradsen earned fifth place with a time of 1:04.74.
During the 100m hurdles, Taylor placed fourth with a time of 16.96 and took home the first place medal in the 300m hurdles with a time of 48.88.
Moving onto the field events, Scout Hopes (Fairview) threw 36’11.50” in the shot put to earn third place.
McPherson earned fourth place in the discus competition with a throw of 98’08” and Scout Hopes placed fifth with a throw of 96’01”.
During the pole vault, Taylor earned third place with a vault of 9’00” and Teah Conradsen placed third with a vault of 8’00”.
Reuter finished in second place during the long jump with a distance of 15’09.50” and third place in the triple jump with a distance of 33’05”.
These athletes will be in action at the final meet of the year, the State Class C Track and Field meet, on May 27-28 in Great Falls.