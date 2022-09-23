The Richey-Lambert Schools have announced their homecoming candidates!

Here’s Lambert ...

Lambert Royalty

Back Row L-R: Nicholas Engesser, Logan Adams, Layne Herman, Morgan Candee, Tiegen Cundiff. Front Row L-R: Piper Carter, Courtney Hofman, Baylee Ligon.
Richey Royalty

Mataya Veverka, Robin James, Matthew Ellerton, Joshua Sponheim, Damian Pflughoft, Layne Meek


