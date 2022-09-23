Richey-Lambert present homecoming candidates Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Richey-Lambert Schools have announced their homecoming candidates!Here’s Lambert ... Back Row L-R: Nicholas Engesser, Logan Adams, Layne Herman, Morgan Candee, Tiegen Cundiff. Front Row L-R: Piper Carter, Courtney Hofman, Baylee Ligon. And here’s Richey! Mataya Veverka, Robin James, Matthew Ellerton, Joshua Sponheim, Damian Pflughoft, Layne Meek Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular The gospel — and the GOP — according to J.D. Hall Thai-Mexican street food is really a love story McDonalds getting a new look U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) is MIA Quilling park is about to become home to its very own little lions Police, Sheriff’s report Voting begins for Best of Richland County Out of Darkness exceeds fundraising goal with weekend walk Keeping the spirit of community car shows alive in Sidney Hotels in Sidney’s TBID vote to continue, city seeks parking commission members Your Social Connection