Richey-Lambert held the R&L Varsity Invitational Tournament Saturday, Oct. 5, hosted at Lambert High School. Six teams in total participated in the tournament, which included the Alexander Comets, White Shield Warriors, Culbertson Cowgirls, Bainville Bulldogs, Savage Warriors and the host of the tournament, Richey-Lambert Fusion.
In the end, only two teams remained early in the afternoon in a battle for the Championship after defeating the opposition and making it out of there selected pool undefeated. The teams that remained were the Savage Lady Warriors and the Fusion of Richey-Lambert.
In the first game of the championship, it was all about the Fusion’s comeback. At one point in the set, Richey-Lambert was down 11-4. But that seemed only to motivate the Fusion as they would go on to score the 21 more points to capture a game one victory 23-25.
Savage would go on to win game two 25-14, tying the match at one apiece heading into the final game of the long day.
In the third game, in the best of three format, Richey-Lambert would dominate in a victory of 4-15 and use their homecourt advantage at their disposal. The champions of the R&L Volleyball Invite were none other than the Richey-Lambert Fusion.
Courtney Herman led the team with seven kills, along with Isabelle Fatzinger totaling 12 assists and five digs.