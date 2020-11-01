Tears were shed.
One team's season ended, and the other team's season continued due to the outcome.
Savage. Richey-Lambert.
Only one could go on for a chance to be the final representative of District 1C in the Divisional Tournament for volleyball, and on Savage's home court, the Lady Fusion were the ones to come out on top in three sets on Friday, Oct. 30.
It was a tough loss for the Lady Warriors, who had played so well the previous day against North Country, but the Lady Fusion played at a good pace and could not be stopped.
"We passed much better tonight than we did last night (Oct. 29). Our passing wasn't real great last night so it was much better. We played real well up on the net again, our blockers did a good job last night as well, so it was good to see that again," said Richey-Lambert Head Coach Shasta Senner.
Savage, unfortunately, also had an off game, making a lot of mistakes and falling behind to big deficits in the first two sets.
"I think it was just kind of hard coming off that because they played so well against North Country last night (Oct. 29), and they couldn't protect their serves as well today," Savage Head Coach Jean Candee said.
Richey-Lambert jumped ahead of Savage quickly in both the first and second set. Even if Savage got a point back, it seemed like Richey-Lambert would score two or three points in response and stop Savage in its tracks.
The Lady Fusion won both the first sets by a 25-12 score, building momentum and energy by each point earned.
Savage did nearly come back in the third set.
The Lady Fusion again jumped ahead to a quick lead, 8-3, with a combination of good all-around play and Lady Warriors mistakes. Savage came back to be down only 8-6, but shortly after, Richey-Lambert again jumped ahead to a 14-8 lead.
Throughout the middle part of the set, Savage kept climbing back into the game slowly, getting one step closer to tying the score.
Every time the Lady Warriors got close, though, they would make a mistake, or the Lady Fusion would make a play, and stop the momentum.
At the end of the set, with Richey-Lambert leading 24-18, Savage made one last final hoorah fo the season.
The Lady Warriors rattled off three straight points, but the Lady Fusion closed it out 25-21.
Senner said that Savage is a team that doesn't quit, and Candee said that attitude was what helped the Lady Warriors come back in the third set.
It was a tough loss for Savage, who had such a good season, but Richey-Lambert had a lot of energy and momentum that helped carry them to the victory.
The Lady Fusion defeated Scobey on Saturday, Oct. 31, so they clinched the fifth and final spot out of the District 1C teams to advance to the Divisional Tournament.
Savage's season is over, but the future is bright.
Senner said that Savage will be a team that should not be overlooked in the coming years because Savage is a very young team with a lot of talent.
Savage will be graduating a group of very talented seniors, and Candee said she is very proud of what they have done during their career.
"They're just great and showed such great leadership. They would institute punishments in practice if they weren't playng well instead of me having to say, 'Ok everyone has to do burpees now.' So they were just really great leaders on and off the court," Candee said.
Richey-Lambert will play in the Divisional Tournament, starting Thursday with their win over Scobey and have a lot of momentum going forward.