There are all the cliches in the world to describe how extremely close and gritty the volleyball game between Richey-Lambert and Scobey was on Thursday, September 9, but to make things simpler, Scobey won 3-2 in a nail-biter.
After the first two sets, the feeling that fans would be in for the long haul set in, and what an exciting game they were treated to.
Nearly every set featured back-and-forth action at some point, even down to the wire for the last points of the set, and the entire flow of the game was back-and-forth as well.
Scobey took the first set, followed by Richey-Lambert winning the second set. Then Scobey took the third set, though, and the Lady Fusion responded with a fourth set win.
Everything was set up for the fifth set between the two teams who will both be tough teams to beat this season.
The fifth set opened with Scobey taking a 1-0 lead, followed by Richey-Lambert scoring its first point.
The Lady Fusion took a small 3-2 lead a few moments later, after Jaylyn Klempel got a block and Scobey had a net violation.
Up until the score became tied at 5-5, both teams traded points back-to-back-to-back, but after that 5-5 tie, Scobey took an 8-5 lead.
ShaeLyn Williams stopped the Scobey run momentarily with a push that landed for a point, bringing the score to 8-6, but Scobey answered once again to go up 9-6.
After that, the Lady Fusion rattled off seven straight points to take a commanding 13-9 lead. In that run, Makyya Beyer had a kill, Klempel had three kills, Lauren Prevost had a kill and Brie Mullin had a service ace.
Scobey scored two points after the Richey-Lambert run to get to within two points, 13-11, but the Lady Fusion got their 14th point right after that to get to match point.
Scobey, though, scored three straight points to tie the set at 14 apiece.
After that, Richey-Lambert took a 15-14 lead, which Scobey tied, and Scobey took a 16-15 lead, which Richey-Lambert tied.
Scobey, though, closed out the set with two more points, winning 18-16 and the match.
Other sets before the fifth one had similar back-and-forth action, and a couple of the sets were nearly just as close.
In the crucial fourth set, Richey-Lambert won 25-19. The Lady Fusion had an 18-11 lead at one point and held a good lead, but Scobey kept close just enough to be noticed.
The first set was also a close battle.
Richey-Lambert jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead, but Scobey came back to eventually take a 20-18 lead.
Beyer serve for four straight points, including three aces, to give the Lady Fusion a 22-20 lead, but Scobey fought back again and won the set 25-23.
Despite the loss, Richey-Lambert still played well overall and played a good match against one of the tough teams they will have to face in the district.
The Lady Fusion had some great hits, tips and pushes at the net, and their defense also made some great plays to keep points alive.
If one thing stood out from the game, it was Richey-Lambert’s serving, especially.
The team amassed approximately 20 service aces in the game, and Beyer alone had a little over 10.
There were more serves that gave Scobey fits that led to errors or points in other ways for the Lady Fusion as well.
Another highlight for the Lady Fusion was the second set win, as they blew Scobey out with a 25-9 victory. That set was when Beyer did most of her damage, serving the team from a 13-9 lead to the 25-9 set win.
Beyer had eight of her aces during that run alone.
Richey-Lambert had a game against Circle on Friday, September 10, and the next home game for the Lady Fusion is Friday, September 17, when they will host Savage for their Homecoming game.