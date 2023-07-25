The final inning of the 2023 season for the Richland County Patriots may have been one of the season’s most exciting as the team powered back from a 4-0 deficit with three hits and three runs to tighten the gap, losing 3-4 to the Glendive Blue Devils Friday at the Montana American Legion Eastern A District Tournament in Miles City.

Down 4-0 and facing the end of their season, the Patriots opened the top of the seventh inning with a five-pitch walk putting Parker Sinks on first base. Ty Schepens singled on a liner to left field advancing Sinks to second. Gradin Sukut hit a grounder to the pitcher and Schepens was forced out at second but not before Sinks advanced to third base and Sukut made it safe to first base.



Tags

Load comments