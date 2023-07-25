The final inning of the 2023 season for the Richland County Patriots may have been one of the season’s most exciting as the team powered back from a 4-0 deficit with three hits and three runs to tighten the gap, losing 3-4 to the Glendive Blue Devils Friday at the Montana American Legion Eastern A District Tournament in Miles City.
Down 4-0 and facing the end of their season, the Patriots opened the top of the seventh inning with a five-pitch walk putting Parker Sinks on first base. Ty Schepens singled on a liner to left field advancing Sinks to second. Gradin Sukut hit a grounder to the pitcher and Schepens was forced out at second but not before Sinks advanced to third base and Sukut made it safe to first base.
Sinks scored the Pats’ first run when Cayden Heck punched a single past the shortstop and Sukut slid into second base safely. Glendive brought in a fresh arm and Ryder Hansen was next at bat. Hansen grounded into a fielder’s choice putting Sukut on third and Heck out at second. A passed ball scored Sukut and pushed Hansen over to second base before Hayden Conn drove a deep shot to left field for a double, scoring Hansen and making the score 3-4 with only one out remaining.
Richland’s Cooper McNally, one of the team’s best hitters this season with a .403 batting average, was up next. Glendive’s Manager opted to intentionally walk McNally and bring Braden Harris to the plate. Another passed ball advanced both base runners before a groundout to third base ended the game.
Richland outhit Glendive 5-2 but lost 3-4. Richland committed two errors versus one for Glendive. Schepens led the Pats with two hits. Conn and Heck each had one hit and one RBI. Hansen posted one hit and one run.
Conn opened on the hill for Richland facing 20 batters in the first three innings. He threw 31 strikes out of 80 pitches, with eight walks and three strikeouts. Hansen pitched the final three innings and faced 12 batters, throwing 29 strikes on 42 pitches with zero walks and two strikeouts.
The Patriots opened the Eastern A District Tournament Thursday in Miles City versus the Billings Cardinals and lost 2-23 in an impressive show of hitting by the Billings team. The Cardinals posted 17 hits and benefitted from a season-high eight errors by the Patriots, along with five walks and one hit-by-pitch.
The Cardinals posted 9 runs in the first inning, seven in the second and seven more in the third. The Patriots posted both of their two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Schepens had two hits. Heck and Hansen each had one hit and one RBI. Conn and Sinks each had one hit.
The Cardinals’ forced Patriots Manager Scotty Sturgis to use two different pitchers in the first inning and three in the game. McNally started, facing 13 batters and throwing 19 strikes on 39 pitches with two walks. He gave up 9 runs on six hits with two walks. Blake Johnson took the mound with one out left in the first. He faced 14 batters and threw 21 strikes on 38 pitches. Johnson gave up six runs on seven hits with one walk. Kaleb Kutzler made his Legion A pitching debut in the top of the third inning and faced 15 batters. Kutzler threw 19 strikes on 37 pitches with five hits, seven runs and two walks.
ON TO NEXT SEASON
The American Legion Eastern A District Tournament in Miles City marks the end of the 2023 season for the Patriots. In its second year back in action after a five-year hiatus Richland ended the 2023 season with improvement in nearly every major statistical category and improved on a 2-37 record in 2022 to finish 5-29-1 this year.
Richland’s batting average is up 53 points over last season; on-base percentage is up 33 points; the team had 52 more hits than last year; 24 more RBI’s; 15 more runs scored; and 68 fewer strikeouts. And that’s with four fewer games played overall this year than last.
“We aren’t the same team we were last year,” Sturgis said. “Or even at the beginning of the season this year. We are a much better team now. It’s not the way we wanted to end it but we improved as the season progressed.”
Sturgis is already looking to the future.
“Our goal is always to improve and make it to the state tournament,” he said. “We have a solid group coming back, and coming up, that can really help us.”
The new Richland County Sports Complex figures to be an important part of the Patriots offseason development program, Sturgis said.
“We plan on utilizing the indoor facility. We have plans to build our arm strength and hitting. With the indoor facility we can really improve our game in there.”