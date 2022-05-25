Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Richland County Patriots Legion Baseball Schedule

June

June 10 @ Miles City, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

June 12 vs. Wolf Point, 2:00/4:00 p.m.

June 15 vs. Laurel, 5:00/7:00 p.m.

June 17 @ Glasgow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

June 20 @ Billings (Cardinals), 5:00/7:00 p.m.

June 21 @ Billings (Blue Jays), 11:00 a.m./1:00 p.m.

June 23-26 @ Miles City Tournament

June 29 vs. Glendive, 5:00/7:00 p.m.

June 30 vs. Billings (Blue Jays), 5:00/7:00 p.m.

July

July 1 vs. Miles City, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

July 6 @ Laurel, 5:00/7:00 p.m.

July 9 vs. Billings (Cardinals), 12:00/2:00 p.m.

July 10 @ Wolf Point, 2:00/4:00 p.m.

July 13 vs. Glasgow, 5:00/7:00 p.m.

July 15 @ Glendive, 5:00/7:00 p.m.

July 21-24 District Tournament @ Billings

July 27-31 State Tournament @ Belgrade



Tags

Load comments