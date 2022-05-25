Secure & Encrypted
Richland County Patriots Legion Baseball Schedule
June
June 10 @ Miles City, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
June 12 vs. Wolf Point, 2:00/4:00 p.m.
June 15 vs. Laurel, 5:00/7:00 p.m.
June 17 @ Glasgow, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
June 20 @ Billings (Cardinals), 5:00/7:00 p.m.
June 21 @ Billings (Blue Jays), 11:00 a.m./1:00 p.m.
June 23-26 @ Miles City Tournament
June 29 vs. Glendive, 5:00/7:00 p.m.
June 30 vs. Billings (Blue Jays), 5:00/7:00 p.m.
July
July 1 vs. Miles City, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
July 6 @ Laurel, 5:00/7:00 p.m.
July 9 vs. Billings (Cardinals), 12:00/2:00 p.m.
July 10 @ Wolf Point, 2:00/4:00 p.m.
July 13 vs. Glasgow, 5:00/7:00 p.m.
July 15 @ Glendive, 5:00/7:00 p.m.
July 21-24 District Tournament @ Billings
July 27-31 State Tournament @ Belgrade
