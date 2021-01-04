Winter sports are finally here, kicking off this past weekend, which means basketball, wrestling and hockey are here.
With sports finally here, after the brief break between the end of fall sports to now, thus sparks the return of the Richland County Roundup, where all the scores you need are put in one place for easy access.
Most schools officially played their first games this weekend, so without further ado, here are the scores you may have missed from this past weekend.
Sidney
When you think of Sidney's wrestling team, you think about the three straight state titles the team has won in recent years.
While the state competition won't happen for awhile yet, the team got off to a good start to get back to the grandest stage.
The varsity team got a 2-0 start to the season, after putting on dominant performances at a triangular in Glendive on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated Glendive 54-9, and they defeated Colstrip 54-6.
Sidney is going to be the team to beat this year, and based off the team's first performances, anyone going against the Eagles is in for a tough time to get a win.
Fairview
Fairview High School's boy's basketball team was co-champion for Class C last year, and the talented team got a good start of to this season as well.
The Warriors defeated Circle 61-44 on Saturday, a good start to the season for the defending state champs.
Fairview's girl's basketball team, however, lost to Circle 55-24 to open the season, but the girl's team has a lot of returning, talented players, so this bumpy start should not hurt them too much.
Savage
The Savage High School girl's basketball team started its season off with a win, defeating Broadus 40-34.
Teah Conradsen led the team with 14 points. Behind her, Taryn Hagler and Brooke Reuter each scored eight points. Karley McPherson added six points, and Alexia Papka had four points.