Winter sports are starting to get down to the final crucial weeks of their season, and teams are doing their best to get some wins before the postseason arrives.
On top of that, this is the time of year for high school athletes to make the official decision to play at the next level, so watch for more and more athletes take the leap to college.
Sidney
It was previously incorrectly reported that Sidney senior Riley Waters had already signed to play football at Dickinson State University, but the signing was postponed.
Waters made it official this week, and Tate Wieferich, a fellow Sidney senior, also signed to play football at Dickinson State.
With Jaxson Franklin also signing there, that makes a trio of Eagle football players headed to the next level together.
All three were standouts at Sidney this year and had some postseason recognitions, so they have a good foundation heading to the next level.
The Sidney basketball teams were in action on Feb. 2, with the girl’s team bringing home a win and the boy’s team dropping a close game.
The boy’s team lost 57-48, and the girl’s team won 57-54.
The girl’s team went on an impressive run to end the game. With 2:40 left, the Lady Eagles trailed 54-47, but to close out the game, they went on a 10-0 run.
Olivia Schoepp led the team with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds, and Sophie Peters added 13 points with a team-leading 12 rebounds.
Jenna Anderson also scored in double figures with 11 points, adding three assists.
Taylan Hansen scored eight points, Leah Entz scored six and Ali Merritt added two, along with 10 rebounds.
Richey-Lambert
The girl’s basketball team from Richey-Lambert was in action on Feb. 2 as well, but the Lady Fusion dropped a game by a score of 54-18 to Circle.
While the loss isn’t ideal with the District 2C tournament coming up, the Lady Fusion are a talented team that can bounce back and still make some waves late in the season.