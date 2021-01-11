Winter sports are now in full swing, and after the initial rust was shaken of by teams in the opening weekend, everyone is up-to-speed and ready to go.
As teams start to get the first leg of the season underway, here is the Richland County Roundup, recapping some games over the weekend.
SidneyThe girl’s basketball team nearly got a road win over Dawson County, but the Lady Eagles just fell short, 48-43.
Dawson County held a lead in the fourth quarter and kept scoring to keep their lead to just a big enough margin, but Sidney answered each basket with one of their own and never let Dawson County pull away.
In the remaining minute, though, the Lady Eagles could not grab that one basket and get over the hump.
After a good performance on the road, though, it should give the Lady Eagles some momentum going forward and some confidence.
The speech/drama/debate team competed virtually over the weekend, with Miles City being the host. Eighteen Class A schools, with over 250 competitors, competed in five rounds of tough competition.
The speech and debate team finished eighth overall, with s{span}enior Lincoln Douglas and debator Brandon Smith placing 7th.
In informative speaking, Chloe Go placed third, and Josie Yockim placed fifth. The drama team also held onto their second place overall for the second week in a row.
In classical theatre, Noah Kyhl, Kodi Schulz and Benjamin Stevens placed first, and Emma Cundiff and Wyatt Reid placed fourth. Daniel Schneider took second in dramatic solo.
In humorous solo Noah Kyhl took second. For humorous theatre, Markalen Watson and Garrett Dodds took third, and Kodi Schulz, Emma Cundiff, Benjamin Stevens and Wyatt Reid took fifth.
FairviewBoth Fairview basketball teams played good games against tough Froid/Medicine Lake teams, but the Warriors lost both contests.
The boy’s team lost in a close 46-45 game, and the girl’s team lost 46-30 in a good game.
Both teams will be good the rest of this season, so while these games go to the loss column, expect Fairview to bounce back.
Fairview will take on Richey-Lambert next in boy’s and girl’s basketball, both of which should be good games, as the Fusion have some good teams as well.
Richey-LambertSpeaking of Richey-Lambert, both Fusion basketball teams had big wins over Brockton over the weekend.
The girl’s team won by a whopping 51-8 score, and the boy’s team also won by an impressive 68-32 score.
The Fusion have a tough schedule ahead, with the Fusion facing Fairview, then facing Froid/Medicine Lake Friday and MonDak Saturday, but if they come away with some wins out of that schedule, it will be a good sign for the Fusion’s season.
SavageThe basketball teams split their games against Plentywood, with the girl’s team losing 60-17 and the boy’s team winning 67-63 in overtime.
For the boy’s team, it is a good win as they keep getting better this year, and for the girl’s team, it is a chance for them to grow. The girl’s team is young, so some more experience and they will be tough to beat for anybody.
Richland RangersThe junior boys gold team picked up another win on the season, defeating Fargo in an 8-6 shootout.
The team is on a roll and doing really well this season, and this win gives them even more momentum going forward.
The girls 19u team competed at the Bottineau Tournament, finishing with a 2-2 record from the games.
Despite those couple losses, the team is very good and has shown that already this season, so they will be able to bounce back from those couple losses.