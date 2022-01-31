February is here, and with that, there is little regular season left for the District 2C teams.
The district tournament will begin on February 14, so teams have to make the most of these final games to ensure they got the best possible seeding for the tournament.
With all that said, each team in the district was busy over the weekend, getting in more conference games and experience before the games really matter the most.
Here’s the latest roundup of al the 2C basketball action from the weekend.
Fairview
The Fairview High School basketball teams originally had a busy weekend planned, scheduled for three games in three days, but the Warrior teams still each got two good games in.
On Thursday, January 27, both teams took on Scobey and lost in close games.
The boy’s team lost to Scobey 44-39, and the girl’s team lost 43-26.
The next day, Friday, January 28, the Warrior teams faced Richey-Lambert on the road. The boy’s team won 52-36, and the girl’s team lost 56-42.
Fairview’s teams also had games against Brockton scheduled for Saturday, January 29, but those games were canceled.
The next games for Fairview are Friday, February 4 at Poplar.
Savage
The Savage High School basketball teams had some mixed results over the weekend but played well overall.
On Friday, the girl’s team lost 37-31 to Froid/Medicine Lake, and the boy’s team lost 46-17. For the girl’s team, Karley McPherson snd Brooke Reuter each scored 10 points to lead the way.
Then on Saturday, the Lady Warriors defeated Bainville 56-46, and the boy’s team lost 72-43.
For the boy’s team, Caesn Erickson led the way against Bainville with 13 points, and Cade Tombre added 10 points. For the Lady Warriors, Brooke Reuter scored 20 points, Cambry Conradsen scored 16 points and Teah Conradsen scored 11 points.
The next games for the Warrior teams will be this Friday when they host Circle.
Richey-Lambert
The Richey-Lambert basketball teams came away with some mixed results from the weekend.
On Friday, the Fusion teams faced Fairview. The girl’s team won 56-42, and the boy’s team lost 52-36.
Then on Saturday, both Fusion teams suffered losses to Plentywood. The boy’s team lost 63-44, and the girl’s team lost 72-23.
The next games for the Fusion teams will be on Friday when they host Bainville.