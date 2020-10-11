Sports seasons are coming down to the end very rapidly, so everyone should get excited as we see which teams will be doing well and make the postseason.
With teams getting ready to close out strong, here is how they did this weekend in the area roundup.
SidneySidney’s football team lost to undefeated Custer County, but the Eagles still had a good game.
The Eagles lost 41-28, but Sidney still performed well. Tate Wieferich scored the first touchdown of the game for Sidney, returning a kickoff for 90 yards in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Boston Peters scored on a quarterback keeper right before halftime, leaving the Eagles trailing 28-12 at the half.
Alexander Burnison scored in the third quarter with a two-yard run touchdown to cap off a good drive for the Eagles, as they then trailed 35-20 after the third quarter.
Then Jaxson Franklin caught a pass from Peters for a touchdown at the end of the game.
Sidney’s cross country teams competed at the Plentywood Invite, as the boy’s team finished fourth and the girl’s team finished seventh.
Ben Carlsen was the top finisher for the boy’s team, finishing in 13th place with a time of 20:32.88. Hudson Severson was just a few spots behind him, finishing in 18th place with a time of 20:44.14.
Rounding out he boy’s team were Tyler Olson (21:52.34), Daniel Stevens (24:37.21) and Jace Hansen (26:03.69).
Makayle Anderson was the top finisher for the girl’s team, taking 16th place individually with a time of 25:43.46. Serenity Kuntz was next up for Sidney, finishing in 25th place.
Rounding out the squad were Olivia Schoepp (27:51.42), Claire Frank (28:15.99), Lilli Wick (28:39.85) and Theresa Wick (29:12.63).
Richey-LambertRichey-Lambert’s football team won a close game against Stanford/Geyser/Denton. The Fusion won 52-49, a nice bounce-back win after losing to Savage previously.
In cross country, the Fusion once again dazzled, and the boy’s team took first place at the Plentywood Invite. Sam Smith took first place overall again, continuing a streak of winning first place at every invite this season.
He finished with a time of 16:56.32. Next up was Matthew Ellerton, who finished in fourth with a time of 19:10.49. Rounding out the Fusion cast, Nicholas Ellerton finished in sixth (19:36.18), Jacob Smith finished 14th (20:34.71) and Ryan Eggert finished in 16th (20:40.09).
The lone girl’s runner from Richey-Lambert, Mataya Veverka, continues to perform well and improve and get closer to her goal this season, finishing with a time of 31:00.15.
FairviewFairview’s football team got another win under its belt after a great victory over the MonDak Thunder in the previous week.
The Warriors defeated Forsyth in a lopsided 68-20 win. The victory will keep momentum going for the Warriors and showed once again that they are not a team to be messed with.
The cross country teams competed at the Plentywood Invite alongside Richey-Lambert and Sidney.
Only two girl’s runners competed, as Lauren Kjos finished in 26th place with a time of 27:07.06, and Scout Hofer did well with a finishing time of 32:05.59.
The two boy’s runners finished near each other in the standings, as Anders Lassey took 26th place with a time of 22:05.71 and Kenneth Olson took 28th place with a time of 23:12.44.