This weekend got fall sports rolling, as nearly every team from local schools was in action to start their season.
Overall, it was a pretty good weekend for local teams, as there were quite a few good performances and some wins as well.
Here is the first jam-packed roundup of the fall sports season.
Sidney
Sidney High School’s football team opened its season on the road against Havre, dropping the game by a score of 12-7 on Friday, August 27.
Although the Eagles only scored once, their defense also showed what it is capable of by holding the home team to just 12 points.
Sidney will get a chance to bounce back with a home game this week against Park.
The golf teams competed at Custer County on Friday, and both the boy’s and girl’s teams placed fourth.
Leading the girl’s team was Karly Volk, who shot a 92. Also competing for Sidney were Emilee Iversen (100), Mercedes Lamb (135), Brooklyn Boyer (146) and Hailey Halzworth (205). Volk placed fifth individually, and Iversen placed 13th.
For the boy’s team, Logan Schumacker led the Eagles by shooting an 83. Also competing for the Eagles were Tate Hazen (89), Tanner Tiesen (105), Bradyn Page (108) and Kaleb Kutzler (127). Gunner Kostelecky shot a 148 in the junior varsity competition. Schumacker placed seventh individually, and Hazen tied for 11th.
The golf team’s next action is Friday, September 3, when the Eagles will compete at the Hardin Invite.
Sidney’s cross country team was one of the teams who opened their season over the weekend, competing at the Billings Invitational on Friday.
The Eagles competed in the junior varsity portion of the competition and placed well.
The top finisher for the girl’s team was Ryleigh Kleinke, who placed first in the JV competition with a time of 21:23.21. The next finisher for Sidney was Olivia Schoepp, who finished with a time of 25:40.92 in 40th.
Also running for Sidney were Lilli Wick (30:54.46), Theresa Wick (31:32.41), Clementine Bayless (33:49.07), Daisy Snow (36:08.53) and Autumn Edd (36:12.63).
Leading the way for the boy’s team was Tyler Olson, who placed 51st with a time of 21:31.13. The next finisher for Sidney was Aaron Reitz, who placed 53rd with a time of 21:41.84.
Also running for Sidney were Mike Tiutiunyk (23:21.91), Kash Stiles (25:10.60) and Jace Hansen (25:16.53).
The next meet for Sidney is Friday when the Eagles go to the Hardin Invite.
Fairview
Fairview’s football team fell at home on Friday, losing 48-14 to Culbertson.
It’s a tough loss to start the year, but the Warriors have a talented roster, and they will be able to bounce back.
The next game for Fairview is Friday when the Warriors travel to face Scobey.
Fairview’s girl’s cross country team ran at the Wolf Point Invite on Friday, with each runner posting some good times. On top of that, all three runners finished near each other.
Lauren Cozzens was the top finisher for Fairview, placing 24th with a time of 27:10.66. Right behind her in 25th was Lauren Kjos, who had a time of 27:45.17. Rounding out the team was Lacie Selting, who placed 29th with a time of 29:18.98.
The next meet for Fairview is this Saturday, Sept. 4 at Poplar.
Richey-Lambert
The Fusion football team opened the season strong, defeating Harlowton-Ryegate 68-20.
Richey-Lambert will be a tough team in their division this season, and this win was a good start.
Richey-Lambert’s next game is this Friday, when the Fusion will play at Bridger.
The cross country team for Richey-Lambert opened the season by competing at the Wolf Point Invite and posted some good times overall.
The girl’s team has a bigger squad this year, compared to last season when Mataya Veverka was the only runner.
Leading the way for the Lady Fusion was Grace Hill, who placed 15th individually with a time of 25:59.03.
Veverka finished next, placing 34th with a time of 30:20.98, and also competing was Ranim Ahmed, who finished with a time of 38:49.07 and placed 42nd.
Coming off a great season last year, the boy’s team did well to start the season.
Matthew Ellerton led the way for the Fusion, placing fourth with a time of 19:03.20. Behind him in seventh was Ryan Eggert, who crossed the line at 19:46.65, and rounding out the squad was Robin James, who placed 11th with a time of 20:27.45.
The next action for Richey-Lambert will be this Saturday at the Poplar Invite.
Savage
Savage’s football team opens the season this weekend, but the volleyball team opened the season over the weekend at the Culbertson Tournament.
Once results for the volleyball team are available, they will be published.