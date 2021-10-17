As the regular season winds down for teams, each win is going to be more valuable, and some teams got those valuable wins this weekend.
Those wins were all part of an action-packed weekend of fall sports, and here is the latest roundup of all the action from the weekend.
Sidney
The Sidney High School football team got a big road win on Friday, October 15, defeating Custer County 47-32.
Sidney’s win sets up a great atmosphere for the Eagles’ last game of the season, which will be at home this Friday against Dawson County. The game is also senior night for Sidney.
The SHS volleyball team hosted Glasgow on Saturday, October 16, losing in three sets. Despite the loss, the Lady Eagles played a great game.
Glasgow won the sets by scores of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-23, as Sidney kept the game very close.
Sidney has two home games remaining this season. On October 23, Sidney hosts Fergus, and on October 30, the Lady Eagles host Custer County.
Fairview
The Fairview High School football team got a big win on the road Saturday, defeating Culbertson 30-14 in the inter-division playoffs.
Fairview lost to Culbertson to open the regular season, but the Warriors got revenge and are now on a six-game winning streak heading into the playoffs. Both teams were the No. 1 seeds of their respective eastern sub-conference.
Fairview’s cross country team competed in Plentywood Saturday, recording some good finishes. Leading the way was Lauren Cozzens, who finished with a time of 25:37.54 in 18th place.
Behind her, Lauren Kjos finished 21st with a time of 26:26.97, and Lacie Selting finished 27th with a time of 27:25.21. Anna Quiroz rounded out the squad with a finish at 31st with a time of 28:07.09.
The next meet for Fairview is the all-class state meet this Saturday.
Savage
The Savage High School football team lost 42-0 to Froid/Medicine Lake on Saturday. The Warriors have one final regular season game this Saturday at home against Wibaux, which is the team’s senior night.
Richey-Lambert
The Richey-Lambert football team picked up a blowout win on Friday, defeating Bainville 48-0. The Fusion have one more regular season game this Friday at Jordan.
The Richey-Lambert volleyball team defeated Fairview in four sets on Thursday, October 14.
Fairview took the first set, but the Lady Fusion swept the next three sets for the win.
The Lady Fusion’s next game is Thursday, October 21 when they host Circle for senior night.
Richey-Lambert’s cross country team also competed at Plentywood and did well.
The Fusion boy’s team placed first, as each runner finished among the top 10.
Matthew Ellerton placed first overall with a time of 18:48.55. Right behind him, Robin James placed third (19:05.49) and Ryan Eggert placed seventh (20:09.02).
The Lady Fusion also had a good showing and were led by Beatrise Bikovska, who placed fifth with a time of 21:49.26.
Irene Marco Valle cracked the top 20, placing 19th with a time of 25:58.04, and Mataya Veverka placed 34th with a time of 29:28.20. Rounding out the team was Ranim Ahmed, who placed 39th with a time of 36:57.14.
Overall, the girl’s team placed sixth. The next meet is the state competition this Saturday.