Once fall sports get going, there’s no stopping them.
Everywhere you look, there will be a game, meet or event of some sort, and that was certainly the case this past week, with games happening nearly every day.
Here’s a small roundup of some results from the week, but also a look ahead at some big days for a Sidney High School activity.
Fairview
Fairview’s cross country team competed at a meet in Frazer on Thursday as well, and the Warriors who competed put up some good times.
Lauren Cozzens was the top finisher for Fairview, placing 17th with a time of 25:24.75. After her, Lacie Selting finished next with a time of 26:36.32 in 28th, and Lauren Kjos rounded out the squad’s solid performance by placing 31st with a time of 27:24.77.
Fairview will compete at a meet in Culbertson on Saturday, September 25, and a week later on October 2, Fairview will host a meet at Sundheim Park.
Richey-Lambert
The Fusion cross country team had a solid showing at the Frazer meet along with Fairview, and some Fusion runners finished the day with some top-10 finishes.
For the boy’s team, Matthew Ellerton led the way by placing seventh individually with a time of 18:57.97.
Robin James wasn’t far behind, as he placed 11th with a final time of 19:36.08. Rounding out the squad was Ryan Eggert, who stayed close to his teammates in 15th place with a time of 20:01.55.
For the Richey-Lambert girl’s team, Beatrise Bikovska led the way with a ninth-place finish at 23:04.40.
After her, Mataya Veverka finished 36th with a time of 28:28.65. Rounding out the team, Grace Hill placed 45th (33:17.02) and Ranim Ahmed placed 46th (38:05.79).
Richey-Lambert will also compete at Culbertson on Saturday, September 25.
Sidney
Sidney High School is putting on Robin Hood on October 1 (Friday), 2 (Saturday) and 3 (Sunday), and it will be showing at the Sidney Middle School auditorium.
On October 1 and 2, the show will start at 7 p.m., and on October 3, the show will start at 2 p.m.
Sidney students and senior citizens can purchase tickets for $3, and adults can purchase tickets for $5.