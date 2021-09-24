Ryan Eggert

Pictured is Ryan Eggert. Eggert has been doing well so far this season, and he is helping the Fusion cross country team pick up where it left off last year.

 File Photo

Once fall sports get going, there’s no stopping them.

Everywhere you look, there will be a game, meet or event of some sort, and that was certainly the case this past week, with games happening nearly every day.

Here’s a small roundup of some results from the week, but also a look ahead at some big days for a Sidney High School activity.

Fairview

Fairview’s cross country team competed at a meet in Frazer on Thursday as well, and the Warriors who competed put up some good times.

Lauren Cozzens was the top finisher for Fairview, placing 17th with a time of 25:24.75. After her, Lacie Selting finished next with a time of 26:36.32 in 28th, and Lauren Kjos rounded out the squad’s solid performance by placing 31st with a time of 27:24.77.

Fairview will compete at a meet in Culbertson on Saturday, September 25, and a week later on October 2, Fairview will host a meet at Sundheim Park.

Richey-Lambert

The Fusion cross country team had a solid showing at the Frazer meet along with Fairview, and some Fusion runners finished the day with some top-10 finishes.

For the boy’s team, Matthew Ellerton led the way by placing seventh individually with a time of 18:57.97.

Robin James wasn’t far behind, as he placed 11th with a final time of 19:36.08. Rounding out the squad was Ryan Eggert, who stayed close to his teammates in 15th place with a time of 20:01.55.

For the Richey-Lambert girl’s team, Beatrise Bikovska led the way with a ninth-place finish at 23:04.40.

After her, Mataya Veverka finished 36th with a time of 28:28.65. Rounding out the team, Grace Hill placed 45th (33:17.02) and Ranim Ahmed placed 46th (38:05.79).

Richey-Lambert will also compete at Culbertson on Saturday, September 25.

Sidney

Sidney High School is putting on Robin Hood on October 1 (Friday), 2 (Saturday) and 3 (Sunday), and it will be showing at the Sidney Middle School auditorium.

On October 1 and 2, the show will start at 7 p.m., and on October 3, the show will start at 2 p.m.

Sidney students and senior citizens can purchase tickets for $3, and adults can purchase tickets for $5.

