The wait for fall sports to really get going is about to be over, as each team for each sport for each school will be in action this weekend.
Aside from the Sidney High School golf teams, this weekend contains the first events for the rest of the Sidney teams and the teams of Savage High School (volleyball), Fairview High School and Richey-Lambert.
With that being said, here is the first Richland County Roundup of the 2021-2022 school year, giving you a look at when all the teams play and who they play against.
Sidney
After traveling to Billings for a two-day invite earlier this week, the golf teams will be competing at the Custer County Invite on Friday, August 27.
Sidney’s golfers opened their season earlier than anyone else, hosting a triangular on Tuesday, August 17. Custer County’s teams finished just ahead of Sidney then, so the Eagles will have some good competition at the invite Friday.
The volleyball team gets to open the season with a bang, hosting the Eastern Class A Tip-Off Tournament on Friday and Saturday, August 28.
That also means that the Lady Eagles will be the first Sidney team to break in the new high school gymnasium floor.
Previously, head coach Jill Stanek said it will give her team great experience to play in the tournament, and she said it’s nice to host it with the new floor ready to go.
The football team will be tested right away this season, traveling to Havre for the season opener on Friday.
Sidney lost a lot of great senior talent from last season, but a big junior class from last year is returning and filling in those positions.
The Eagles have a lot of athletes on both sides of the ball, so they should be able to put together another good season.
Sidney’s cross country teams also get going on Friday, when the Eagles will head to Billings for an invite.
The cross country teams have some good talent returning, and they also have a young team, allowing room for a lot of experience and growth.
Head coach Justin Collins previously said he thinks his team will be competitive this year, so watch for the Eagles to do well.
Fairview
Coming off a great season last year, the Fairview football team begins its 2021 campaign with a home game against Culbertson on Friday at 7 p.m.
Fairview finished last year as one of the top three teams in its division, splitting games with MonDak and Scobey in a three-way tie for the top spot.
Some key seniors graduated, but the Warriors have a big squad returning that includes some of the leaders from last year too.
Like Sidney’s volleyball team, Fairview’s volleyball team will host a tournament to start the season. On Saturday, the Fairview Invite will start at 9 a.m. to kick off the season.
The volleyball team also had a good group of seniors graduate, but Fairview had great depth last year that will be returning for this season.
Fairview’s cross country team starts its season Friday at an invite in Wolf Point.
The Warriors had a good season last year, with a good squad that was able to compete well at every meet.
Richey-Lambert
The Fusion cross country team will also open its season at Wolf Point along with Fairview.
Richey-Lambert had a great season last year with the boy’s team finishing second at state.
Sam Smith, a leader who took first individually at state, has since graduated, but the Fusion have returning runners and runners coming up from junior high to reload for this year.
Richey-Lambert’s volleyball team will be one of the competitors at the Fairview Invite on Saturday.
The Lady Fusion had a great postseason run last year, advancing out of the District Tournament and winning a game in the Divisional before being knocked out.
A trio of senior leaders is gone, but the talented, returning players have that postseason experience driving them.
The Fusion football team opens its season at home to start this year, hosting Harlowton-Ryegate at Richey at 7 p.m.
After a good winning season last year, the Fusion should be reloaded and ready to go for another good year.
Richey-Lambert only lost one senior, so the Fusion will have nearly their entire roster back.
Savage
The Savage volleyball team kicks off its season by attending the Culbertson tournament on Saturday.
Savage lost some good seniors who played key positions, but the Lady Warriors were also young and will have a lot of their roster returning.
Savage finished among the top half in the district last year, and that is definitely not out of the question for this season too.
Savage’s football team will open its season on September 4 with a Homecoming game against White Sulphur.