Richland County Roundup: Fall nearing the halfway point By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Sep 18, 2021 Sep 18, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago

After the first few weeks of action, every is starting to see where they have stacked up against their in-conference rivals.The fall season overall (aside from golf) is nearing the halfway point, so this is a time where some teams may start to assert themselves in the standings and others may need to start catching up.Here's a look at the sports action in the area from the weekend.FairviewThe Fairview football team made a big statement on Friday, September 17, defeating Lodge Grass on the road by a score of 62-20.Both teams entered the game 1-0 in conference play, and the win will help Fairview stay atop the conference rankings for now.Fairview's next game is Friday, September 24 on the road against MonDak.The Fairview cross country team competed well at the Scottie Invite in Glasgow.Lauren Cozzens led the team by finishing with a time of 25:52, and Lauren Kjos finished just after her with a time of 26:52.Lacie Selfing finished the race with a time of 27:04, and Ana Quiroz finished with a time of 28:06.The next event for Fairview is at Frazer on Thursday, September 23.Fairview's volleyball team lost to Froid/Medicine Lake on Saturday, September 17, but the Lady Warriors were able to take a set against the Lady Redhawks.The next game for Fairview will be Tuesday, September 21 at Wolf Point.SidneySidney's volleyball team hosted a tough Havre team, losing in three sets. Havre won the sets by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-15.The Lady Eagles' next game is Tuesday, September 21 against Custer County on the road.The Eagle football team suffered a tough loss on the road, losing to Dillon 36-14.The Eagles will have a chance to bounce back with a home game on Friday against Fergus.