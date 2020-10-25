Cross country is now done for 2020, as teams from all classes competed in Kalispell at the state meet.
Six-man football completed its first round of the playoffs, and this week, eight-man and other classes will start as well.
Volleyball teams are starting their postseason play as well, so the fall sports season in general is coming to a close.
But at least the playoffs are here to give fans some excitement to round out the season.
With that being said, here is the roundup for all the other action from this past weekend and what is to come.
Sidney
The Sidney High School football team finished the regular season with a big win over Hardin on October 23.
Sidney already secured a playoff spot, but the Eagles closed out the season on a three-game winning streak to hopefully carry that momentum into the playoffs.
The Eagles dominated the whole game, and if it were not for a Hardin score with 21 seconds left in the game, the Eagles would have ended the season with their first shutout of the year.
Aden Graves did all the work in the first half, scoring three run touchdowns. Sidney quarterback Boston Peters completed a pass to Grady Nelson for a two-point conversion on one of the scores, helping give the Eagles a 20-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Riley Waters scored twice on run plays, and in the fourth quarter, Peters connected with Waters on a pass for a touchdown. Peters found Nelson again for another two-point conversion, helping the Eagles get to the 40 points.
Sidney will face Hamilton on the road in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Sidney is a four seed, while Hamilton is the No. 1 seed out of the Class A West division.
Sidney's volleyball team is nearing the end of its season and is still getting better, looking to pick up a win before season's end.
The Lady Eagles played against Fergus on the road on October 23, losing 3 sets to 0.
Before losing the second and third set 25-10 each, Sidney played a close first set, losing 25-17.
Jenna Anderson and Leah Entz each got a service ace for Sidney, and the team had a total 26 digs, led by Taylor Stewart and Kendyl Wacha, who each had six.
Entz had six assists and Anderson had four to lead the Lady Eagles, as the team had accumulated 13 assists total. Stewart led the team with five kills, and Taylan Hansen and Amber Kauffman each had three to lead Sidney. The team had 16 kills total.
Wacha also added one block during the match.
Sidney was supposed to play against Havre on October 24, but that game did not happen because road conditions were too bad for the team to get to Havre.
The volleyball team was also supposed to play against Miles City on Thursday, October 29, but that game was cancelled due to quarantining at Miles City.
The team will still host Fergus on Friday and travel to face Hardin on Saturday to close out the season.
Fairview
The Fairview High School football team closed out its season on an impressive streak, and after finishing the regular season with a great record, the Warriors will be rewarded with a home game to start the playoffs.
No date and time are nailed down yet, but one question that did remain during the season was which seed the Warriors would end up as. Fairview lost to Scobey, but Scobey lost to Westby-Grenora, and Westby-Grenora lost to Fairview.
That cycle of games left every team with just one loss and wins over each other, but the bracket has Fairview as the No. 2 seed out of the eight-man east division, with Scobey at No. 1 and Westby-Grenora at No. 3.
With that, the Warriors will host Ennis, the No. 3 seed out of the south division, in the first round.
Fairview's volleyball team picked up some big wins over District 1C opponents right before the postseason begins.
Fairview picked up wins over Savage and Nashua, and then Fairview defeated Richey-Lambert in three sets on October 22.
All three Richland County teams (Fairview, Savage and Richey-Lambert) have been good this season and were in the upper half of the standings in the district, but Fairview made a statement by defeating both before the season ended.
Against Richey-Lambert, Teigan Taylor had 35 assists, nine digs and four service aces. Jadyn Gackle had a good game on both ends, netting 14 kills and 14 digs, and Megan Asbeck had 10 kills and eight digs of her own.
Morgan Slade added seven kills, and she and Avery Seadeek each had 16 digs.
Fairview did lose to North Country on October 24, but it was a close match throughout.
The Lady Warriors lost 3 sets to 1, but they won the first set 25-13. The next three sets were all taken by North Country, but the scores were 27-25, 26-24, 25-22.
Despite the loss, that is a pretty good performance to have.
Taylor had 23 assists and 23 digs in. the contest, and Gackle had 10 kills and 29 digs. Asbeck added eight kills and 22 digs, Slade had three kills, four aces and 11 digs, and Seadeek had 20 digs.
Fairview prides itself on being a defensive team, and although they lost, the amount of digs shows that they played really well against North Country.
Richey-Lambert
The Fusion football team lost in the first round of six-man playoffs to Shields Valley 27-16 on the road.
It was a close game, and Richey-Lambert, despite the loss, had a great season.
Blaine Frisbie scored in the third quarter on a six-yard run, meaning he got to score in the playoffs for the final game of his high school football career.
Grady Gonsioroski, who has been the leader all season for the Fusion, scored the other touchdown for Richey-Lambert, converting a 10-yard run for the score in the fourth quarter.
The volleyball teams from Savage, Fairview and Richey-Lambert will compete in the District 1C tournament, which starts Wednesday and ends Friday. All games will be played in Culbertson.
All three teams have been very good this season, so it will be interesting and fun to see how they do in the district tournament.
According to the Montana High School Association handbook, District 1C will send five teams to the Divisional Tournament, which takes place in Sidney from November 5 to November 7. Based on the regular season standings, all three teams should be able to compete to be some of the five teams that advance.