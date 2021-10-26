This past weekend marked the last big weekend of regular-season fall sports action.
That’s right: From here-on-out, for the most part, the only remaining games for local teams will be postseason contests.
With cross country joining golf as the other fall sport to have its season end, football and volleyball are left to play out their falls.
With that said, here’s the latest roundup of everything that happened over the weekend, with a look at what’s coming up.
Sidney
The Sidney High School volleyball team lost its Pink Night game in three sets to Fergus on Saturday, October 23.
Sidney lost the sets by five, eight and eight points, though, so the Lady Eagles played well and stayed right with Fergus.
Sidney has one more game before the regular season ends, and that game will be Saturday, October 30 at home against Custer County.
Fairview
The Fairview High School volleyball team will host a play-in game for the District 1C tournament that starts Thursday, October 28.
On Tuesday, October 26, the Lady Warriors host Frazer at 5:30 p.m., with the winner getting the chance to extend their season.
Should Fairview win, the Lady Warriors will face either Bainville or Lustre on Thursday in the first round. Fairview is currently the No. 8 seed in the district.
Fairview’s football team will host a first-round eight-man football playoff game on Friday at 7 p.m. The Warriors will host Chinook.
The Warriors are currently riding a six-game win streak into the postseason, and they are the No. 1 seed out of the Eastern division.
Richey-Lambert
The Fusion football team will be in the playoffs once again this year, and the Fusion will face Roy-Winifred on Saturday in a first-round game.
Richey-Lambert, the No. 2 team out of the east, and Roy-Winifred, the No. 2 team out of the central division, will present a tough matchup for each other.
The Fusion had to go on the road in the first round last year and lost, so this weekend gives the Fusion a chance to get a good road win early in the playoffs.
The Lady Fusion volleyball team finished the season as the No. 6 team in District 1C, cracking the top half of the standings.
On Thursday, Richey-Lambert will face No. 3 seed North Country. If the Lady Fusion lose, they will head to the consolation bracket and await an opponent there, but if they win, they will advance to face the winner of Froid/Medicine Lake and another team.
Savage
The Lady Warriors volleyball team will be one of the first teams to play Thursday in the District 1C tournament, but they have a higher seed heading into the matchup.
Savage is the No. 7 team in the district, and the team will face either MonDak or Nashua on Thursday in the first round, depending on which team wins in the play-in game on Tuesday.
If Savage wins that game, they will advance to face No. 2 Froid/Medicine Lake, and if Savage loses, the team will head to the consolation bracket.
The Savage football team lost a game against Wibaux over the weekend, meaning the Warriors’ season came to an end. The winner of the game got the right to earn a playoff berth.
After the game, though, despite the loss, Savage’s players asked Wibaux’s players to join them in prayer on the field and prayed for Wibaux to have success in the playoffs, according to a Facebook post by Jen Obrigewitch.