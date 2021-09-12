We’re starting to get into the thick of the fall sports season, as action is ramping up for teams as we approach the midway point in the schedules.
Here’s another edition of the roundup, to catch you up on all the action that happened over the weekend.
Sidney
The Sidney High School football team lost to defending state champion Laurel on Friday, September 10, by a final score of 25-0.
Sidney’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 17 against Beaverhead County on the road.
The Lady Eagles’ volleyball team played some great games against some tough teams.
Sidney lost to defending state champion Billings Central in a hard-fought game. Billings Central won the sets by scores of 25-18, 31-29, 25-9.
The Lady Eagles played a good five-set game against Lockwood as well, winning the first two sets 25-22, 25-22, but lost the next three sets 25-18, 25-18, 15-8.
Sidney’s next game will be Friday at home against Havre.
Savage
The Savage High School volleyball team dropped a game to a tough Broadus team, losing in three sets.
Broadus won the game with set wins of 25-12, 25-18, 25-12.
The Lady Warriors next game is scheduled for Friday, September 17 against Richey-Lambert.
Savage’s football team lost a tough game against Big Sandy on Saturday, September 11, losing by a score of 43-6.
The Warriors’ next game is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 against Bridger.
Richey-Lambert
The Richey-Lambert cross country team had a great showing at the Scobey Invitational on Thursday, September 9.
For the boy’s team, Matthew Ellerton took first place with a time of 19:23.1, and Robin James placed third with a time of 19:54.9.
The Lady Fusion runners also had some good finishes at the event.
Beatrise Bikovska was the top finisher for Richey-lambert, placing seventh with a time of 23:56.7. After her, Irene Marco Valle finished 16th with a time of 26:58.8, Mataya Veverka finished with a time of 33:17.8 and Ranim Ahmed finished with a time of 40:18.4.
The next event for the Fusion is Saturday, September 18, when they compete at the Scottie Invitational.