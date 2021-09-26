Richland County Roundup: Important games all around By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Sep 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Ryan McGinnis (No. 14) and Chase Waters (No. 52) team up to cause a fumble. Photo by Mark Berryman Martin Manuel (right) takes a handoff in the backfield during Fairview's win over MonDak. Photo by Melissa Gackle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Conference games are becoming more and more prevalent and important for fall sports teams, as seasons start to move past the halfway point and standings become more of a talking point.A lot of conference games took place in recent weeks with some good outcomes, but for the most recent action, here is the latest version of the Richland County Roundup.SidneySidney High School’s football team lost a home game on Friday, September 24 to Fergus by a score of 37-7. Zander Dean ran in the lone touchdown for Sidney.The Eagles sit at 1-4 currently with four more regular season games left. The Eagles’ next game is Friday, October 1 at Hardin.Sidney’s cross country team competed at the Lockwood 7 on 7 on Saturday, September 25 and had some good results at the meet.Tyler Olson placed 10th in his heat with a time of 21:33.10, and Aaaron Reitz placed 12th in his heat with a time of 23:36.29. Daniel Stevens also placed 10th in his heat with a time of 23:27.17.Ryleigh Kleinke had another good performance to help lead the girl’s team, placing third in her heat with a time of 21:40.03.Lilli Wick placed seventh in her heat with a time of 27:26.87, and Olivia Schoepp placed 11th in her heat with a time of 29:00.89.The next meet for Sidney is Saturday, October 2 in Miles City.FairviewThe Fairview High School football team made a statement with a 56-24 road win over Westby-Grenora on Friday, September 24.Both teams were the remaining undefeated teams in their sub-conference, so Fairview now sits alone at the top with a 3-0 conference record.The Warriors will host Poplar on Friday, which will be their senior night game.Richey-LambertThe Richey-Lambert volleyball team lost a tough match against Froid/Medicine Lake, losing in three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-20.The Lady Fusion suffered a few tough losses back-to-back, but they have some games coming up where they could bounce back.On Friday, the Lady Fusion host MonDak, and on Saturday, they host the Richey-Lambert Invite. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Game Sport Sidney High School Heat Home Game Meet Fusion Load comments Most Popular Signs, signs, everywhere signs (and mannequins) Dan Nay, 26 UPDATE: Firefighters respond to blaze at Sidney Sugars Gail M. Christensen, 78 Leader of statewide fake check scheme sentenced to 44 months in prison Palmer Amaranth reported in North Dakota Gov. Gianforte announces rule to ease strain on hospital capacity Delbert Lee Waters, 77 Helping family members eat better turns into career change for Katie Herman Lack of critical thinking discredits Montana Nurses Association Your Social Connection