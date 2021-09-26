Conference games are becoming more and more prevalent and important for fall sports teams, as seasons start to move past the halfway point and standings become more of a talking point.

A lot of conference games took place in recent weeks with some good outcomes, but for the most recent action, here is the latest version of the Richland County Roundup.

Sidney

Sidney High School’s football team lost a home game on Friday, September 24 to Fergus by a score of 37-7. Zander Dean ran in the lone touchdown for Sidney.

The Eagles sit at 1-4 currently with four more regular season games left. The Eagles’ next game is Friday, October 1 at Hardin.

Sidney’s cross country team competed at the Lockwood 7 on 7 on Saturday, September 25 and had some good results at the meet.

Tyler Olson placed 10th in his heat with a time of 21:33.10, and Aaaron Reitz placed 12th in his heat with a time of 23:36.29. Daniel Stevens also placed 10th in his heat with a time of 23:27.17.

Ryleigh Kleinke had another good performance to help lead the girl’s team, placing third in her heat with a time of 21:40.03.

Lilli Wick placed seventh in her heat with a time of 27:26.87, and Olivia Schoepp placed 11th in her heat with a time of 29:00.89.

The next meet for Sidney is Saturday, October 2 in Miles City.

Fairview

The Fairview High School football team made a statement with a 56-24 road win over Westby-Grenora on Friday, September 24.

Both teams were the remaining undefeated teams in their sub-conference, so Fairview now sits alone at the top with a 3-0 conference record.

The Warriors will host Poplar on Friday, which will be their senior night game.

Richey-Lambert

The Richey-Lambert volleyball team lost a tough match against Froid/Medicine Lake, losing in three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-20.

The Lady Fusion suffered a few tough losses back-to-back, but they have some games coming up where they could bounce back.

On Friday, the Lady Fusion host MonDak, and on Saturday, they host the Richey-Lambert Invite.

