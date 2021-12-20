One last busy weekend of sports was able to take place before the Christmas holiday gives everyone a break.
Every team in the area was in action, so there was a lot to take in over the weekend.
Here’s a look at the games from the past few days, as teams close out 2021 and get ready to begin the new year.
SidneyThe Sidney High School wrestling team went out of state to Gillette, Wyoming for a good weekend of competition.
The Eagles picked up a few wins during the invite, winning 48-30 and 50-30 over a couple out-of-state foes.
Sidney has two competitions before the holiday break. On Monday, December 20, the Eagles will face off against Williston and Bismarck Legacy, and on Tuesday, December 21, they will host Custer and Dawson County.
The Sidney basketball teams faced off on Friday, December 17 against Glasgow and against Havre on Saturday, December 18.
The boy’s basketball team lost to Glasgow 59-42, and the girl’s team lost in an overtime battle, 63-57.
Against Havre, the girl’s team lost 69-26, and the boy’s team lost 47-39.
The teams will face Wolf Point on Tuesday. The girl’s team will play at Wolf Point, and the boy’s team will host Wolf Point at 7 p.m. at Sidney Middle School, according to the SHS website. The boy’s game will be the boys throwback night.
SavageThe Savage High School basketball teams had some good games over the weekend.
On Friday, the girl’s team defeated Fairview 49-19, and the boy’s team lost to Fairview 61-16.
On Saturday, the boy’s team lost a close game, 53-45, and the girl’s team lost a close battle as well, 39-30.
The Savage teams will face Plentywood on Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Richey-LambertThe Fusion basketball teams took on Circle on Friday, and both teams lost to the Wildcats.
The boy’s team lost a close battle, 54-49, and the girl’s team lost 40-26.
On Saturday, the Fusion teams faced off against Bainville. The girl’s team lost 44-42 in a very close game, and the boy’s team lost another close battle, 57-49.
The next games for the Fusion will be after the new year.
Richland RangersThe bantams team took on Crosby at home over the weekend, defeating Crosby 6-2.
The junior gold hockey team competed in the Bozeman Tourney over the weekend, and once results are available, they will be published.
The 19U girl’s team also had some games over the weekend, and those results will be published as well.