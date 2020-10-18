Playoff football starts on Friday for six-man teams, with eight-man playoffs starting in a week, and cross country state meets beginning on Friday as well.
These are exciting times as we get to see the best of the best in the postseason, so here is the latest roundup before we hit postseason action.
Sidney
Sidney High School's cross country teams competed at the Eastern Class A Divisional on October 16.
The boy's team finished eighth out of nine teams, and the girl's team finished last out of eight teams.
Ben Carlsen was the top finisher for the boy's team, finishing in 35th place with a time of 20:14.34. Hudson Severson was the next finisher for Sidney, coming in at 42nd with a time of 21:01.78.
Rounding out the squad, Tyler Olson (22:10.33), Daniel Stevens (23:46.27), Jace Hansen (25:25.00) and Markalen Watson (27:26.76) also ran well at the event.
Makayle Anderson was the top finisher for the girl's team, finishing in 35th place with a time of 25:01.55. Behind her, Serenity Kuntz was the next top finisher for Sidney with a time of 25:33.18.
Rounding out the squad, Olivia Schoepp (27:42.27), Claire Frank (27:57.91), Lily Wick (28:31.25) and Theresa Wick (30:09.14) all competed well, too.
Fairview
The Fairview High School football team is continuing its success and extending its win streak.
The Warriors defeated Broadus 76-6 on October 16, nearly getting the big shutout victory.
Fairview is looking good as the season winds down, and they will be a force once the playoffs come around.
Richey-Lambert
The Fusion high school volleyball team played against Culbertson on October 16, winning 3 sets to 1.
The match was close all the way through, ending in a tightly-contested fourth set. The Fusion lost the first set 25-23, then winning the second set 25-21.
Richey-Lambert closed out the match in the final two sets, winning the third set 25-16 and narrowly winning 26-24 in the fourth set.
The Richey-Lambert and Savage football teams are preparing for their postseason play.
The Fusion, third in the six-man east division, will play Shields Valley, the top team from the six-man south division.
Savage, the second-place team in the east six-man division, will host Tri-Cities, the second-place team in the central six-man division, Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
Fairview and Richey-Lambert's cross country teams are gearing up for the state meet, as are the Sidney teams.
Sidney's teams will compete Friday for Class A, and Richey-Lambert and Fairview will compete Saturday for Class C.
The girl's competition for Class A starts at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with the boy's competition starting at 11:30 a.m.
For Class C, the girl's competition starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the boy's competition starting at 11:30 a.m.