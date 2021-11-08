Richland County Roundup: Local teams' seasons end By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Zander Dean was one of the key playmakers for the Sidney football team this season as the starting quarterback. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The fall sports season is rapidly coming to a close, as the postseason for state volleyball and football only has a few weekends left.For local teams, though, the fall season has come to an end, as the remaining area teams in the postseason all got eliminated over the weekend.Here’s the final fall roundup for local sports teams, as the few remaining teams battle things out for the ultimate crown.SidneyThe Sidney High School football team had a tough road game to win in the quarterfinals of Class A football, and the Eagles fell 39-28 to Fergus on Saturday, November 6.Sidney didn’t go down without a fight, though, as the Eagles scored all 28 points in the fourth quarter to go out with one heck of a last stand.Although Sidney’s season is now over, the Eagles made it another great year on the football field.After a 1-4 start, Sidney won out in the regular season, including a win over rival Dawson County to clinch a home playoff game.In that playoff game, the Eagles got revenge on Dillon, winning 17-14 to advance in the playoffs.It was an overall great season for Sidney, and despite the loss in the quarterfinals, the Eagles made their mark with some great wins and moments.Richey-LambertThe Fusion football team had a tough pair of games to begin the six-man football playoffs, but the Fusion made themselves a tough out.In the first round, Richey-Lambert got a big road win to open the playoffs, but the Fusion fell 45-20 to Shields Valley on Saturday on the road.Despite having to travel for both playoff games, the Fusion did really well and capped off another great season.Richey-Lambert finished the year with a 7-4 record, and the Fusion boasted a very talented roster that made great plays this year.The biggest win streak the Fusion had was four games, which they achieved at the end of the regular season and into their first-round game.Richey-Lambert’s season is over, but the Fusion put together another playoff run this fall.Eastern C DivisionalOnce again, Plentywood emerged as the top team in Eastern Class C volleyball by winning the Eastern C Divisional championship.The Lady Wildcats defeated Froid/Medicine Lake in a very close, four-set battle in the championship match. This postseason run also means that Plentywood is still undefeated this season.Both Plentywood and Froid/Medicine Lake will compete at state this coming weekend, which will be held in Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sidney Playoff Game Sport Football Fusion Football Team Win Richey-lambert Playoff Plentywood Load comments Most Popular Baldwin should take responsibility for the shooting Shooter kills two, turns gun on himself in Bainville casino Butte man admits to rape of 14-year-old girl; prosecutors want 30-year prison term 2021 Richland County Municipal Election Results Police blotter: man in basement, aggravated burglary, stolen property, arrest assist, sound asleep Casper police employee involved in fight was an off-duty officer, police say This is the Least Educated City in Montana Plentywood High School volleyball Sen. Daines shares statement after appeals court’s halt on vaccine mandate Goodbye Gary: A dang good newspaperman is gone Your Social Connection