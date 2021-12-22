Richland County Roundup: Mid-week games wrap up 2021 By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Dec 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Pictured is Sterling Thiel, one of three seniors leading the Savage basketball team this season. File Photo Jerome Entz (left) gets a steal and starts to turn up the court against Watford City earlier this month. File Photo × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Basketball teams in the area got in a few final games earlier in the week right before Christmas, completing their 2021 action as the new year approaches.There’s nothing better than mid-week games, so here’s a roundup of how each team that played did during the week.SidneyThe Sidney basketball teams took on a non-conference opponent in Wolf Point, and the teams played some close games on Tuesday, December 21.Sidney’s girl’s basketball team lost 50-46 in a close battle, and the boy’s team lost 66-45.Both Sidney basketball teams have been playing well before the holiday break, and both teams should continue that play once they come back.When the season resumes, the teams will start 2022 play on the road at Billings Central on January 7.FairviewThe Fairview High School basketball teams took on Circle on Tuesday with mixed results.Fairview’s boy’s team defeated Circle handily, winning 68-34, and the girl’s team lost 41-16.Both teams have done well so far this season, and the boy’s team has had an especially good start to the year, picking up six wins already.When play resumes in 2022, the teams will take on Poplar on January 7 to kickstart the new year.SavageThe Savage High School basketball teams took on Plentywood on Tuesday.Savage’s girl’s team lost to Plentywood 53-21, but no score has been reported for the boy’s game. If a score becomes available, it will be published.Both teams have been playing well to start the season, so it will be interesting to see how they do when play resumes in January.Savage will start 2022 play on January 8, when the Warriors host Richey-Lambert.Richey-LambertThe Fusion basketball teams didn’t have any games Tuesday, so they got a bit of a longer break until play resumes.Both teams have done well to start the season, and they both should be tough opponents the rest of the way.The Fusion teams will start basketball action again on January 7, when they host Brockton in Richey. 