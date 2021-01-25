The midway point is quickly rolling around for winter sports teams, and this is a crucial juncture for them in the season.
This is the point in the season where teams start to really fix up any remaining issues that they have had so far and really start to get a sense of where they can be by season’s end.
As we move into an important stretch of the season, here is another roundup of games from the weekend.
SidneyThe speech/drama/debate team and the cheerleading team both had their senior nights as well on Jan. 22, along with the basketball teams, and the speech/drama/debate team also competed at the Eastern Divisional on Jan. 23.
Three Sidney High School students walked away from the competition as divisional champions. Noah Kyhl is the champion for humorous theatre, and Emma Cundiff and Wyatt Reid are champions for classical theatre.
Overall, the teams and students did well at the competition.
Kodi Schulz, Ben Stevens and Kyhl took second in classical theatre. Daniel Schneider placed second in dramatic solo.
Garrett Dodds and Markalen Watson placed second in humorous theatre, and Schulz, Reid, Stevens and Cundiff placed fourth.
Overall, the speech and debate team took fifth place.
In informative speaking, Chloe Go placed second, Josie Yockim placed third and Colten Dahl placed seventh.
Abby Kyhl took sixth in humorous oral interpretation, and Kaileigh LaRoche also placed sixth, doing so in the original oratory category.
Daniel Stevens took seventh in impromptu speaking, and Brandon Smith took fifth, and Alexa Iversen eighth, in debate.
The entire speech/drama/debate team will be headed to state this week, which will be hosted by Sidney.
FairviewBoth Fairview High School basketball teams fell against Scobey.
In the boy’s game, it was a clash of last year’s state co-champions, and Scobey came out on top, 64-40.
Fairview’s girl’s team has been playing a bit shorthanded, due to one of the team’s most experienced players not being able to play because of an injury, but the young team is learning as each game plays out.
The girl’s team lost its contest against Scobey 50-16. Both games were played on Jan. 22.
SavageThe Savage High School basketball teams had a tough stretch of games in the past week. The boy’s team took on defending state champion Fairview, and then both teams took on MonDak on the road.
The boy’s team lost to MonDak 42-31 on Jan. 23, and the girl’s team lost 54-23. The girl’s team is young still and getting good experience as the season goes on, and the boy’s team, despite some tough competition back-to-back, has played well.
Richey-LambertThe girl’s basketball team had its game cancelled that was scheduled for Jan. 23, but the boy’s team played North Country.
The Fusion lost the game 43-37. The Fusion, both teams, have been good this year and have played well, so the boy’s team will be able to bounce back from the loss.