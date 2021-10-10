Another weekend packed full of fall sports leads us into this coming weekend, where two fall sports will start their postseasons.
Here’s a look at all the action from the weekend, including a look ahead at which teams are gearing up for the postseason.
Sidney
The Sidney High School football team played a good game against visiting Billings Central on Friday, October 8 in Sidney’s Homecoming game, but the Eagles fell to the Rams 39-20.
Through a good portion of the game, Sidney hung right with Billings Central, who was the state runner-up last year.
The Eagles took a 20-19 lead in the third quarter, but the Rams closed out the rest of the game with three touchdowns to get the win.
Sidney’s next game is this Friday, October 15, when the Eagles will hit the road to take on Miles City.
The SHS cross country team is one local team preparing for the postseason this coming weekend, as the Eastern A Fall Classic is Friday in Hardin, with the All Class State Meet taking place October 23.
Fairview
The Fairview High School football team finished its conference regular season undefeated, winning a road game on Friday over Broadus.
This coming weekend, the Warriors will face Culbertson in a battle of Eastern Division Sub-Conference No. 1 seeds in the inter-division playoff.
Fairview’s volleyball team lost a couple games to some good opponents recently. On Thursday, October 7, the Lady Warriors lost in four sets to Culbertson, and on Saturday, October 9, Fairview lost in three sets to North Country.
Fairview is still on track to have a great finish this season, and these battles against other tough teams in District 2C will give the team good experience as the district tournament draws closer.
The FHS cross country team competed in Malta on Saturday, putting up some good times in one of the last regular season meets.
Lauren Cozzens led the team with a time of 25:44, followed by Lacie Selting, who finished with a time of 26:52.
Rounding out the squad, Lauren Kjos finished at 27:02, and Ana Quiroz finished at 27:44.
The next meet for Fairview is Saturday, October 16 in Plentywood, the final regular season meet.
Savage
The Savage High School football team got a nice road win on Saturday, defeating Bainville 34-20.
Savage’s next game is this coming Saturday against Froid/Medicine Lake.
The Lady Warriors volleyball team lost a tough match against North Country over the weekend but played some close sets.
North Country won by set scores of 25-21, 25-20, 25-18, with Savage hanging tough and playing close.
Savage’s next game is Thursday, October 14 at home against MonDak.
Richey-Lambert
The Lady Fusion volleyball team picked up a win over Lustre Christian over the weekend, winning in three sets 25-10, 25-15, 25-10.
Richey-Lambert’s next game is Thursday at home against Fairview.
The Fusion football team picked up its fourth win of the season on Saturday, blowing out Wibaux 48-8.
Richey-Lambert’s next game is Friday against Bainville.
The Richey-Lambert cross country team had another impressive showing this season, finishing with some good times at the Sidney Invitational on Saturday.
All three Fusion boy’s runners placed in the top 12, led by Matthew Ellerton, who placed sixth with a time of 18:43.93.
Just behind him, Robin James finished with a time of 19:18.09 in ninth place, and Ryan Eggert placed 11th with a time of 19:47.82.
The Lady Fusion also had a top-10 finisher, as Beatrise Bikovska finished ninth with a time of 22:54.29.
Irene Marco Valle and Mataya Veverka rounded out the girl’s squad, finishing with times of 27:07.93 and 30:08.76 in 27th and 34th place, respectively.