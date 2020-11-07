The football and volleyball postseasons are coming down to the final couple of weeks.
More and more teams are watching their seasons end, while fewer and fewer remain alive to try and reach the state title.
Here's one of the last roundups of the fall season.
Fairview
The high school football team's season came to an end on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The Warriors traveled all the way across the state to Philipsburg, where they lost 48-6 against Drummond/Granite.
Although the Warriors could not get back to the state game and defend their state title, they still had a tremendous season.
Fairview only had one loss in the regular season, and the team had a blowout win over Ennis in the first round of the playoffs.
Some very good senior players will be graduating, but the team has a lot of younger talent that will definitely be ready to step up next season.
The Fairview program is very good, so once those players get into their new roles next year the team will be just fine.
Fairview High School's volleyball team took second place in the Class C Eastern Divisional Tournament held in Sidney and Fairview, and although the Lady Warriors did not win the title, they still advanced to the state tournament.
Fairview had a long and arduous journey to get to this point, but they played tremendously and did well in clutch moments to advance.
Multiple times, the team looked like it was going to have its season ended, and multiple times, the Lady Warriors fought off elimination.
Fairview put together an outstanding postseason run, and because of their grit and determination, they get to keep playing, now for the state title.
Otherwise in the divisional, North Country took fourth place after losing to Fairview in five sets, and Circle took third place after losing to Fairview in four sets.
Plentywood won the divisional title after defeating Fairview 3-0.
Fairview and Plentywood will now represent District 1C in the state tournament, which starts on Thursday, Nov. 12 and runs until Saturday, Nov. 14 and is held in Malta.
Since Fairview is the second team out of the Eastern Divisional, the team will face the top team out of the Western Divisional, which is Manhattan Christian.
Manhattan Christian is undefeated this season (including the postseason), and in total this season and postseason, Manhattan Christian has only lost four sets. They have also won 21 of their games with a shut out of their opponents.
The match between Fairview and Manhattan Christian is scheduled for Thursday at noon.
Plentywood, as the top team out of the Eastern Divisional, will face the second team out of the Western Divisional, which is either Lone Peak or Charlo, who are playing in a challenge game Monday to see which of them advances to state. That state match is set for Thursday at 4:00 p.m.