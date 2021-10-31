The last regular season action for local teams wrapped up this weekend, and other teams are now in the thick of postseason action.
Here’s a look at what happened for area teams over the weekend, with a look at what lies ahead for teams who advanced in the postseason.
Savage
The Lady Warriors volleyball team outlasted some very tough competition in the District 1C Tournament and secured a spot for the Eastern C Divisional.
After their first two games on Thursday, October 28, Savage faced a matchup with Bainville in the consolation bracket on Friday, October 29.
Savage won the game in four sets and advanced to face Richey-Lambert in an elimination game.
The Lady Warriors fought hard and won in a tense five-set match, getting the chance to pay on Saturday, October 30.
On Saturday, Savage lost to Culbertson in four sets, but the Lady Warriors bounced back and defeated Fairview in three close sets to secure a Divisional spot.
Savage will enter the Divisional as the No. 5 seed, and the Divisional starts on Thursday, November 4. The tournament will be hosted at Sidney High School.
Richey-Lambert
The Fusion football team went on the road and got a huge win in the first round of six-man playoffs.
Richey-Lambert defeated Roy-Winifred 40-12 on Saturday, advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
The Fusion are now in the quarterfinals as one of eight remaining teams. Richey-Lambert will be back on the road in the quarterfinals to face Shields Valley on the road.
As of Sunday, October 31, no date and time were finalized on the Montana High School Association website.
The Richey-Lambert volleyball team played well in the District 1C Tournament, but the Lady Fusion fell to Savage in the consolation bracket on Friday, bringing their season to an end.
Richey-Lambert had a great season, attaining the No. 6 seed in the district heading into the postseason.
Sidney
The Sidney volleyball team hosted Custer County for its senior night game on Saturday, losing in four sets.
Sidney started the match slow, but the Lady Eagles picked things up and played well.
After dropping the first set 25-11, Sidney stormed back and won the second set 25-15.
In the second set, Custer County took a 5-1 lead, but Sidney came back and tied the game right away.
Eventually, the Lady Cowgirls took a 14-7 lead, but that was the point when the Lady Eagles went on the set-winning run.
Sidney went on a 12-0 run to take a 19-14 lead before Custer County scored again.
During the run, Taylor Hansen served for Sidney, getting a few aces along the way. After Custer County scored to make the score 19-15, Sidney closed out the set with six straight points. Kendyl Wacha got the 25th point with an ace.
Sidney lost the final two sets 25-15 and 25-11, but the Lady Eagles played well overall.
Sidney now has the Eastern A Divisional to get ready for, which starts Thursday in Laurel.
Fairview
The Fairview volleyball team got knocked out of the District Tournament, but the Lady Warriors had a terrific appearance in the tournament.
Fairview split their first-day games, but that included a five-set thriller against top-seeded Plentywood.
On Friday, the Lady Warriors defeated fifth-seeded Scobey to keep advancing in the consolation bracket, and on Saturday, Fairview took No. 2 seed Froid/Medicine Lake to five sets.
Savage ultimately defeated Fairview for fifth place, but the Lady Warriors lost each set by four points or less in each set.