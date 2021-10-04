The Sidney High School golf season is now over, meaning only three fall sports have competitions left.
With that being said, cross country, football and volleyball teams are fighting for good position for the postseason, which starts this month.
Here’s the latest roundup for Richland County sports.
Sidney
The Eagles football team got a road victory on Friday, October 1, defeating Hardin 46-14.
Sidney currently sits at 2-4 overall with three games left this season. Up next for Sidney is a matchup with Billings Central on Friday, October 8 in what will be Sidney’s Homecoming.
Sidney’s cross country team competed at the Custer County Invite, and the Eagles had some good individual finishes.
Leading the way for the boy’s team was Tyler Olson, who finished 46th individually with a time of 18:55.54. Sidney’s second finisher was Daniel Stevens, who placed 72nd with a time of 20:29.72.
For the girl’s team, Ryleigh Kleinke led the way, taking sixth place with a time of 19:45.78.
The other top finisher for Sidney on Saturday, October 2 was Lilli Wick, who placed 56th with a time of 23:57.57.
Sidney’s next event is Saturday, October 9, which will be the Sidney Invite. The postseason starts the following week.
Fairview
The Fairview High School cross country team hosted a special meet on Saturday, the Fairview Invite, which was the first meet hosted in school history.
The Fairview runners had some great finishes to make the meet even more special for themselves.
Lauren Cozzens was the top finisher for Fairview, taking 14th with a time of 25:02.81.
After her, Lacie Selting finished 21st with a time of 26:44.01, Lauren Kjos finished 23rd at 27:01.58, and Anna Quiroz finished 26th with a time of 27:52.54.
The next meet for Fairview is the Sidney Invite.
Richey-Lambert
The Richey-Lambert football team lost a tough game against defending state champion Froid/Medicine Lake 64-18.
The next game for the Fusion is this Saturday at Wibaux.
The Fusion cross country team also competed at the Custer County Invite and had some good finishes.
Matthew Ellerton finished in 21st with a time of 17:46.94 to lead the boy’s team. Ryan Eggert and Robin James finished back-to-back in 47th and 48th with times of 18:58.87 and 18:59.17, respectively.
For the girl’s team, Beatrise Bikovska led the team with a finish in 21st place with a time of 21:39.19.
Rounding out the team, Irene Marco Valle finished with a time of 25:17.04, Mataya Veverka finished at 28:18.12 and Ranim Ahmed finished with a time of 36:18.33.
Savage
The Warriors got a big road win over the weekend. Savage defeated Jordan by a score of 65-0.
The next game for Savage is this Friday at Bainville.