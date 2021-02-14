The wait to see some postseason action is finally over.
As of Monday, Feb. 15, the District 2C boy's and girl's basketball tournament will be underway, and out of the eight-team field, only the top five will get to advance to the divisional.
While District 2C is starting its postseason games, other sports and classes are still competing in the regular season in a final push to get ready for their own playoff action.
With a crucial part of the season upon high school sports in Montana, here is a roundup of all the action from the weekend.
District 2C
Before the tournament officially kicked off, there were two play-in games for the bottom four boy's and girl's teams.
The Bainville High School girl's basketball team (No. 7 seed) defeated the Brockton High School girl's basketball team (No. 10 seed) 61-17 in the second game of the day on Saturday, Feb. 13, and in the final game of the day in Culbertson, the Circle High School boy's basketball team (No. 7 seed) defeated Culbertson High School (No. 10 seed) 45-37.
Circle will play the No. 2-seeded Fairview boy's basketball team on Tuesday (Feb. 16), and Bainville will face the No. 2-seeded Froid/Med. Lake girl's basketball team on Monday (Feb. 15).
Sidney
As the postseason gets closer and closer, the Sidney High School wrestling team is not slowing down at all.
On Friday, Feb. 12, the Eagles hosted Custer County at Fairview High School to give the Fairview wrestlers on the team a chance to compete at their home school.
The Eagles defeated Custer County 62-6 to add another blowout win to the season resume.
Richland Rangers
The girl's 19U team competed at a jamboree on the road over the weekend. On Feb. 12, the Rangers tied 2-2 with Langdon, and on Feb. 13, the Rangers lost 4-0 and 6-4 to Grand Forks and Wahpeton, respectively.