Postseason play is upon us. Golf teams prepare for their respective state competitions, and six-man football teams are playing their final games before the playoffs.
Volleyball teams are in the middle of the season and are doing their best to make a good run down the stretch.
Cross country teams have just passed the halfway point of their seasons.
Here are the scores and results from Richland County you need to be caught up on.
Sidney
Sidney High School's football team defeated Dawson County 31-26 on September 25, getting its first win of the season.
The game was tied 6-6 at halftime, before both teams exploded in the second half. Riley Waters had three touchdowns in the second half. Boston Peters scored a touchdown for the Sidney Eagles as well.
Sidney led 31-14 with five minutes left in the game, but Dawson County almost made a comeback, falling just short by only scoring twice.
Sidney High School's volleyball team had its senior night game against Wolf Point on September 26 postponed, and the cross country teams did not attend the Culbertson Invite on September 26.
Richey-Lambert
The Richey-Lambert football team lost its first game of the season on September 25 to Froid/Med. Lake by a score of 73-36.
Both teams were undefeated and at the top of their division standings, and with the win, Froid/Med. Lake is at the top of the standings.
The cross country teams competed at the Culbertson Invite on September 26, and the lone girl's runner, Mataya Veverka, finished with a time of 29:45.02, improving upon her past times this season.
The boy's cross country team took fourth place in the standings. Once again, Sam Smith finished in first place. His time was 16:53.80.
Jacob Smith finished in eighth place with a time of 18:44.78, Ryan Eggert finished 20th with a time of 19:51.12, Matthew Ellerton finished right behind him with a time of 19:56.63 and Nicholas Ellerton finished 33rd with a time of 21:59.24.
The Fusion volleyball team on September 24 defeated Nashua 3 sets to 0, which was the Fusion's senior night.
Fairview
Fairview's cross country teams competed at the Culbertson Invite, and the girl's team finished sixth.
The top runner for Fairview was again Shaylee Dean. She finished 26th overall with a time of 25:00.42.
Lauren Kjos finished next in 32nd place, with a time of 25:17.16, and Lacie Selfing finished 41st with a time of 26:03.90.
Rounding out the squad, Scout Hofer finished with a time of 27:47.50, Audrey Burman finished with a time of 31:37.56 and Shauna Nay finished in 33:30.10.
Only one of the two boy's cross country runners for Fairview competed. Kenneth Olson finished in 35th place with a time of 22:16.85.
Savage
The Savage football team got its second shutout win of the season, defeating Jordan 54-0 on September 25.
Savage's volleyball team defeated Westby-Grenora on the road on September 26, winning 3 sets to 1.