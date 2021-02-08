The first postseason action is now just a week away, with the District 2C basketball tournament starting on Feb. 15.
For those teams and others who still have more time before the postseason, every game means more and every win is a big help.
With that said, here is the roundup from the latest action in the area.
SidneyNo surprises here, as the Sidney/Fairview wrestling team continues its dominant run this season.
On Saturday, the Eagles defeated Havre 61-9, and on the same day, the Eagles defeated Custer County 61-3.
No one has even come close to stopping the Eagles on the way to the postseason, and with the regular season coming to a close soon, Sidney/Fairview looks like it’s going to end the season strong.
The Sidney High School basketball teams both had a tough road game over the weekend, traveling to face Laurel.
The girl’s team lost 65-26, and the boy’s team lost 64-21. While the losses aren’t ideal, both teams have been playing well and can get some late wins before the postseason.
FairviewThe high school basketball teams played some good, close games over the weekend.
On Feb. 6, the girl’s team lost 49-25 to Brockton, but the boy’s team defeated Brockton 54-50 in overtime.
With less than a week before the District 2C Tournament, both teams are playing well and will need to continue doing so to make noise in the postseason.
SavageJust like Fairview, Savage High School’s basketball teams played in some close games.
The girl’s team lost 63-37, and the boy’s team lost 36-35, both teams losing to Plentywood on Feb. 6.
Like Fairview, both teams have been playing good recently, and while the losses hurt, especially the close one for the boys, the improvement the teams have shown over the season makes them scary for the tournament.
Richey-LambertThe girl’s basketball team has had a rough schedule recently, but the Lady Fusion have been playing well.
They lost a close game to Bainville on Feb. 5, 36-35, but they are a team that has the talent and athleticism to bounce back in this final week before the tournament.