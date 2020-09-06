Sports are now in full swing in eastern Montana, and even though Sidney High School still has not played a football or volleyball game as of September 6, there are plenty of sports to get caught up on.
Here are the sports you may have missed this past weekend.
Sidney
Three of Sidney’s sports were inactive over the weekend, but the high school cross country team competed at the Glendive Dual against Dawson County.
The girl’s team defeated Dawson County by two points (28 to 30), while the boy’s team lost to Dawson County by one point (27 to 28).
Freshman Makayle Anderson took first overall on the girl’s side, with a time of 25:43.50 in the 5,000 meter race. Serenity Kuntz, a senior, took second overall with a time of 26:01.00, and junior Olivia Schoepp finished at 26:08.81 for third place.
Their scores anchored Sidney’s first-place finish. Also racing for Sidney were senior Jaylen Baxter, who came in at 27:50.60, freshman Theresa Wick, who finished at 30:59.27, and junior Daisy Snow, who finished at 35:50.38.
On the boy’s side, sophomore Ben Carlsen finished with the best time for Sidney (second overall), with a time of 20:21.69. Senior Hudson Severson finished fourth overall with his time of 21:31.74.
Finishing in sixth and seventh overall were sophomores Tyler Olson and Jace Hansen, with times of 25:49.50 and 25:53.57, respectively.
Rounding out the squad was junior Markalen Watson, who finished ninth with his time of 28:04.82.
Fairview
Fairview High School’s football team jumped out to a 2-0 season start, with a big 48-0 win over Culbertson.
The Warriors did not score in the fourth quarter, but they did not need to.
Kanyon Taylor, Brady Buxbaum and Hunter Sharbono were the offensive leaders for the Warriors.
Taylor recorded 70 pass yards and had four touchdowns (one run, three pass). Buxbaum had 128 rush yards and two rushing touchdowns. Sharbono had two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, to go along with 41 reception yards.
Jaxon Vitt had the other touchdown for Fairview, catching a pass from Taylor in the third quarter.
Fairview’s cross country teams competed at the Poplar Invite, and the girl’s team finished fifth, and the boy’s team had two runners compete.
Shaylee Dean had the top time for Fairview, finishing 15th overall with a time of 26:34.63. Lauren Kjos finished just behind her at 17th, with a time of 26:52.42.
Rounding out the Fairview girl’s squad were Scout Hofer (30:25.15), Lacie Selting (31:37.50), Audrey Burman (33:20.78) and Shauna Nay (38:00.47).
Richey-Lambert
Once again, Sam Smith led Richey-Lambert and the entire boy’s field, taking first place with a time of 17:01.82. His first-place time was over a minute better than the second-place finisher.
The Fusion’s Matthew Ellerton finished sixth with a time of 19:29.40. Rounding out the squad were Jacob Smith (19:59.82, 11th), Ryan Eggert (20:46.09, 13th) and Nicholas Ellerton (21:38.23, 21st).
The lone girl’s runner for Richey-Lambert, Mataya Veverka, finished with a time of 33:30.76, seven minutes better than her time at the Sidney Invite August 29.
The Fusion volleyball team went 1-1 over the weekend, defeating Circle in five sets (3-2), but losing to Savage 3-0.
Savage
Savage High School’s volleyball split its games from the past weekend, losing in three sets to Froid/Med lake and defeating Richey-Lambert in three sets.
Taryn Hagler had six sets and three service aces to lead Savage against Froid/Med. Lake, Alexia Papka four kills and six digs, and Teah Conradsen had two blocks.
Against Richey-Lambert, Hagler led the team with 10 sets, Conradsen had six kills, Conradsen and Brooke Reuter had three blocks each, and Reuter had five blocks and service aces each.