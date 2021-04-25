Spring sports are now full steam ahead, and teams are getting early results that are preparing them for the season ahead.
With so much action going on, here is a roundup to gather some of the scores and news that you may have missed and need to know.
SHS Girl’s BasketballBefore we jump into the future with spring sports, the Sidney High School girl’s basketball team had its post-season awards banquet.
Listed are the following players who made the Academic All-State list: Lily Herbst, Jenna Anderson, Taylor Hansen, Ella Norby, Ali Merritt, Olivia Schoepp, Daisy Snow, Sophie Peters and Leah Entz.
Players appear on this list by maintaining a 3.5 grade point average or higher during the season.
Kendyl Wacha, Anderson, Hansen, Norby, Allyson Nentwig, Merritt, Schoepp, Snow, Peters and Entz all received a varsity letter. Liz Langwald (most improved), Peters (third place), Entz (second place) and Snow (first place) received awards for the free throw ladder.
In the team awards, Hansen won most coachable, and Peters won the best offensive player.
Schoepp won the best defensive player award, Anderson won the scraper award and Entz and Nentwig won the most improved awards.
Anderson and Merritt were honored as the captains from the season, and Peters, Anderson and Schoepp were all honored for their All-Conference selections.
On top of all that, Rod Wall, who was a team bus driver, radio announcer and fan, received a special thank you and gift from the team.
Head coach Dan Peters said overall, they also talked about how the team took another step forward and highlighted some of the great parts of the season.
SHS SoftballThe Lady Eagles dropped another pair of games, but the team’s hitting is still on full display.
On Thursday, April 22, Sidney played a good game against Dawson County on the road, but the Lady Red Devils had an 11-run fifth inning to take the lead, eventually winning 15-5.
Sidney then had a tough matchup against Billings Central on Friday, April 23, and after falling behind early, the Lady Eagles made a great comeback.
A big seventh inning capped off the comeback attempt, and Taylor Hansen even hit a two-run home run in the final frame to give Sidney a chance.
Sidney didn’t score quite enough, though, as the Lady Eagles lost 17-13.
Sidney StrikersThe Sidney Stirkers 15U team split as pair of matches over the weekend, defeating Miles City 3-1 and losing to Livingston 6-4.
Against Miles City, Rhys Larson saved two shots in goal, and the Strikers recorded 16 shots overall.
Tyler Loan scored two goals, and Ethan Erickson also scored a goal. Both players also recorded an assist.
“To be honest, I felt that 3 goals were the minimum amount that we could’ve scored. We struggled with finishing and left some golden chances on the table,” said head coach Luke Beenken.
Against Livingston, Sidney held a 4-2 lead at halftime, but Livingston scored four second-half goals to get the win.
Bryan Allen stepped up and took over in net, making seven saves, including stopping a penalty kick.
Erickson recorded a hat trick in the game, and Jaxson Burger scored a goal as well. Loan also had an assist.
Beenken said that the team played hard through some adversity and was able to connect passes really well to unravel the Livingston defense and get scoring opportunities.
“We scored a few goals that were the result of properly playing out of the back. We had a few really nice spells of possession and our back line did a better job of staying connected. We will continue to work on meaningful possession play and having a connected back 4,” he said.