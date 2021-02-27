For winter sports, not much time remains in the season.
Basketball and wrestling teams in every class are either competing at state this coming weekend, or they are wrapping up the final rounds before state arrives.
While some teams are advancing further and further this postseason, others have been eliminated from contention and are done.
With that said, here is the Richland County Roundup for the latest action over the weekend.
Sidney
After hard-fought seasons, which saw both teams continually improve, the boy’s and girl’s basketball teams from Sidney High School have been eliminated from the postseason, signalling an end to their seasons.
Both teams competed in the Eastern Class A Divisional and had to win at least one game to stay alive for a bit.
On Feb. 24, the boy’s team lost in the first round, in a very close game, to Park High School by a score of 56-53.
After that loss, the Eagles had to win to stay alive, but they fell to Miles City on the following day by a score of 67-47.
The girl’s team lost to Hardin in the first round of the tournament, 72-37, on Feb. 25, also being put in a situation where they have to win to stay alive, but Sidney lost to Park 50-45 in overtime on Feb. 26.
Both teams had somewhat slow starts to the season, but they got better as things went on. The girl’s team showed great improvement and were in the spot to clinch the No. 2 seed from the Northeast A division, and the boy’s team started putting things together later on and got close to winning a few more games.
Richland Rangers
The state competitions for the Rangers junior boys gold and girl’s 19U teams are this coming weekend, and the teams played some final games to get ready.
On Feb. 26, the junior boys gold faced Crosby on the road, using a big third period to come back, ultimately falling 5-4 in overtime.
Crosby has been one of the top teams this season, and the Rangers were able to nearly knock them off.
Crosby had a 3-1 lead after the first two periods, with the only Ranger goal coming from Tate Wieferich, assisted by Mason Kindopp and Landon Schumacker.
The Rangers fought back in the third period, though.
Shandyn Gurney scored a goal unassisted to bring the Rangers to a one-goal deficit, and Schumacker tied the game shortly after, getting an assist from Jaxson Franklin.
Franklin gave the Rangers the lead a few minutes later, assisted by Wieferich and Kindopp.
The Rangers scored all three goals early in the period, which unfortunately gave Crosby a lot of time to tie the game, which they did late in the period. Crosby then scored in overtime to win the game.
The girl’s 19U was able to defeat Crosby, 4-2 on Feb. 26, getting a nice win heading into the state tournament.
Four different players scored for Richland, giving them a balanced attack in the win.
Samara Hofer, Rebecca Aldrich, Hadley Garsjo and Dylan Edd all scored in the win. Hofer and Jaylen Baxter were able to pick up some assists as well.
In goal, Scout Hofer saved 38 out of the 40 shots she faced.