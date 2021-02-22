Some teams have kept their seasons alive, while others are done for the year with the hopeful thought of next year in their minds.
Boy’s wrestling is about to kick off its postseason for Sidney, as the high school hosts the Eastern Class A Divisional this weekend, and basketball tournaments are in full swing.
Here is one of the last Richland County Roundups for winter sports this school year.
Sidney
Congratulations are in order for the two girl’s wrestlers on the Sidney High School wrestling team.
In the 126 weight class, Amaiya Kern won the state title, and at the 120 weight class, Keela Kary placed fifth.
This was the first year the Montana High School Association had a sanctioned tournament for girl’s wrestling, so not only did these two make history by competing in it, they made history by placing and winning at it.
The boy’s basketball team lost a pair of road games over the weekend. On Friday, the Eagles lost to Dawson County 58-29, and on Saturday, the Eagles lost in double overtime 61-60 to Glasgow.
Sidney will now get ready for the Eastern A Divisional this week.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m., the Eagles (No. 5 seed from northeast conference) will face Park (No. 4 seed from the southeast conference). The loser will be done for the season, and the winner will advance to face Havre, the No. 1 seed from the northeast conference, on Thursday.
Richland Rangers
The boy’s junior gold team won its only game over the weekend easily, defeating Watford City 9-0.
The Rangers scored two goals in each of the first two periods but ended the game with a five-goal third period.
Jaxson Franklin went above and beyond a hat trick, scoring five goals in the win. He also recorded an assist.
Mason Kindopp, Tate Wieferich, Tristan Fink and Casey Rehbein all scored a goal as well.
Braden Kindopp, Landon Schumacker, Mason Kindopp and Wieferich all recorded assists as well.
It was the last home game of the season for the Rangers, and they went out with a huge win. The state competition for both the boy’s and 19U girl’s team starts the first weekend of March.
District 2C Tournament
The Froid/Med. Lake boy’s basketball team emerged as the District 2C tournament champion after a blowout 62-27 win over MonDak.
Fairview placed third with a win over Richey-Lambert, who took fourth place, and Plentywood took fifth place with a win over Bainville.
The top-five finishers have advanced to the Divisional tournament, which will also be held at Sidney High School.
On the girl’s side, Plentywood defeated Froid/Med. Lake to win the district tournament.
Behind them, MonDak came in third with a win over Circle (fourth place), and Savage came in fifth with a win over Culbertson.
The top-five teams will also advance to the divisional, again held at Sidney High School starting on March. 3.