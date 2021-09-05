The second big weekend for fall sports is in the books, and while it is still early in the season, teams are starting to see how they are matching up with the rest of their area opponents.
Here is the latest fall sports roundup to recap all the weekend action you may have missed.
Sidney
The Sidney High School golf team competed at the Hardin Invite on Friday, September 3, putting up some good scores at the event.
Tate Hazen and Logan Schumacker led the boy’s team by shooting an 89 and 90 respectively. For the girl’s team, Karly Volk shot a team-leading 90, and Emilee Iversen and Mercedes Lamb shot 115 and 128, respectively. Volk placed sixth individually, and the boy’s team placed sixth out of seven teams.
The golf teams have a busy week ahead, as on Thursday, September 9, the Eagles compete at the Dawson County Invite, and on Friday, September 10, the Eagles host the Sidney Invite.
The cross country team competed at the Poplar Invitational on Saturday, September 4, improving upon their performances at the first meet this season.
Sidney’s boy’s team finished third, and the girl’s team finished fifth with some good performances.
Leading the boy’s team was Tyler Olson, who placed 15th individually with a time of 20:10.64. The next finisher for the boy’s team was Aaron Reitz, who placed 20th with a time of 20:52.93.
For the Sidney girl’s team, the leading runner was Olivia Schoepp, who placed 18th with a time of 25:18.32. The next finisher for Sidney was Lilli Wick, who finished in 27th with a time of 26:28.37.
The next event for the Eagles is Sidney and Dawson County Dual, which will be Friday, September 10 in Glendive.
Fairview
The Fairview High School football team played a hard game but fell to Scobey 56-20 on Friday.
The Warriors had two tough matchups to open the season, but the Warriors will get a chance to bounce back on Friday, September 10, when they host Circle for Homecoming.
Fairview’s cross country team competed at the Poplar Invite, cutting times from their first competition.
Lauren Cozzens was the top finisher for Fairview, placing 28th with a time of 26:30.01. Behind her, Lauren Kjos finished 35th with a time of 26:49.82.
Rounding out the team, Lacie Selting finished with a time of 27:09.88, and Anna Quiroz finished with a time of 29:58.17.
The next event for Fairview is Thursday, September 9 at Scobey.
Richey-Lambert
The Fusion cross country team performed well at the Poplar Invite, placing well individually with some good times.
Matthew Ellerton was the top finisher for the boy’s team, placing seventh with a time of 18:48.60.
Robin James was the next finisher, placing 18th with a time of 20:26.29, and Ryan Eggert placed 21st with a time of 20:58.26.
The Lady Fusion runners also did well at Poplar. Beatrice BiRouska was the top finisher for the girl’s team, placing 12th with a time of 23:27.81.
Irene Marco was the next placer for Richey-Lambert, finishing in 30th with a time of 26:42.47, and the final runner for Richey-Lambert was Ranim Ahmed, who finished with a time of 39:13.75.
Richey-Lambert’s football team was back in action, taking on Bridger on Friday.
The Fusion lost a close game by the final score of 60-58, but the Fusion have a chance to bounce back with a home game against Gardiner on Friday, September 17.
Richey-Lambert’s volleyball team swept Frazer in a home game on Friday, winning each set handily in the 3-0 outcome. The Lady Fusion have a good start to the season and will take on Scobey on Thursday, September 9 for their next game.