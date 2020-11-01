This is a great time of year because the playoffs are in full swing, and it brings a warm feeling to see teams celebrate that they won a tournament or advanced to the next round.
At the same time, though, other teams are watching their seasons end in front of them, meaning they have to wait another year to try and go further.
As the fall season of sports starts to wind down even more, here are the scores from playoff action.
Sidney
The Sidney High School football team lost in the first round of the Class A playoffs on Saturday Oct. 31, as Hamilton defeated the Eagles 24-6.
Sidney put forth a great defensive effort, making some big stops. Aden Graves recorded an interception, as did Tate Wieferich.
The Eagles held Hamilton scoreless in the first quarter, and Riley Waters ran in the Eagles' lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, Sidney played well against Hamilton, who was the No. 1 seed out of their division.
Sidney also had a great finish to the season, winning three straight games to make there playoffs after starting the season 1-3.
The high school volleyball team had its matches over Halloween weekend cancelled, as its opponents all had COVID-19 situations/quarantines.
The Lady Eagles face Billings Central in the first round of playoffs Monday.
Fairview
Fairview High School's volleyball team already qualified for a Divisional Tournament spot after defeating Scobey on Thursday, Oct. 29, but after losing to Plentywood on Friday, Oct. 30, Saturday's match against North Country was going to determine if the Lady Warriors were the third-place or fourth-place team heading into the divisional.
Fairview lost to North Country in three tightly-contested sets, but still clinched a spot for the Divisional Tournament, which starts Thursday.
Savage
After accomplishing the season-long goal of making the playoffs, then winning big in the first round, Savage High School's football team lost to White Sulphur Springs 44-6 on Saturday.
The Warriors lost 44-6, ending their season.
Nothing should be taken away from the team's season, though because they had a great season and had a great playoff win.
Richey-Lambert
Even after having to play three straight matches on three straight days on the road in the postseason, the Fusion volleyball team won two of them back-to-back and secured a spot in the Divisional Tournament.
After defeating Savage Friday, the Fusion then beat Scobey Saturday to secure the fifth-place spot, which was the last spot that qualified for the divisional.
Like Fairview, Richey-Lambert will start play on Thursday, when the Divisional Tournament starts.
And so, the Richey-Lambert volleyball team, the Fairview volleyball and football team, and the Sidney volleyball team are the only teams left with postseason games to play, and the first three have won some postseason games already.
Make sure to follow the Sidney Herald as we cover the Divisional Tournament, which is hosted in Sidney and Fairview. We also have stories from some of this weekend's games and will continue to follow the remaining teams' progress in the postseason.