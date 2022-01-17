Winter sports are now starting to get into the thick of their seasons, and as teams start to hit that halfway point, all eyes will be looking toward the postseason.
There’s plenty of competition left in the schedules, but everything will start to ramp up in importance and competitiveness.
With that being said, here’s the latest roundup of all the action that you may have missed.
SidneyThe Sidney wrestling team competed in Casper, Wyoming over the weekend and did well overall.
As a team, thçe Eagles took third place in the competition, according to trackwrestling.
In the first round of the competition, Sidney lost to North Platte 39-38, and in the second round, Sidney defeated Rapid City Central 60-18.
In the third round, Sidney lost 41-24 to Natrona County, and in the fourth round, the Eagles defeated Douglas 48-36.
Sidney swept the final three rounds, defeating Kelly Walsh 39-27, Broomfield 48-21 and Renegade 54-18.
The next competition for the Eagles is on Tuesday, January 18, according to the SHS website. Sidney was supposed to host Williston and Broadus, but Williston will not attend.
FairviewThe Fairview High School basketball teams played well in the games they had over the weekend.
On Friday, January 14, the boy’s team defeated Culbertson 72-41, and on Saturday, January 15, the Warriors defeated Bainville 51-50.
On Friday, the girl’s basketball team lost a close game to Culbertson, 43-32, and on Saturday, the Lady Warriors lost 52-30 to Bainville.
The next games for Fairview are Saturday, January 22, when the teams host Savage.
Richey-LambertThe Richey-Lambert boy’s basketball team picked up a road win over MonDak on Friday, winning the game 45-37. On Saturday, though, the Fusion lost on the road to Froid/Medicine Lake, 55-24.
The Lady Fusion basketball team lost to MonDak last week by a score of 43-32. No other scores were found online for the Lady Fusion.
The next games for Richey-Lambert will be on Friday, January 21 at Circle.
SavageThe Savage High School basketball teams played some good games last week.
On Thursday, January 13, the girl’s basketball team lost a close battle to Culbertson, 28-18, and the boy’s team defeated Culbertson 52-30.
Then on Friday, the boy’s team defeated Brockton 52-22.
The next game for the Warrior teams will be on Friday, when they host MonDak.