Football seasons are at their halfway points and are going down the stretch, cross country and golf are still going strong, and volleyball teams have a lot of games left to make an impact.
Here are the sports from the weekend you may have missed.
Sidney
The Sidney High School golf teams competed at the Laurel Invite September 18, and the girl’s team placed second, while the boy’s team placed fifth.
The girl’s team did not have their best scores of the season, but they played well and took second place. Karly Volk shot a 94 to lead the team, and right behind her was Sarah Karanjai, who shot a 97. Individually, Volk tied for sixth place, and Karanjai placed eighth.
Adriana Beyerle shot a 107, Emilee Iversen shot a 110 and Ella Norby shot a 111 to round out the squad.
Matt Hansen shot an 83 to lead the Sidney boy’s team, placing ninth individually. The second-best score for Sidney was Tate Hazen, who shot a 96. Rounding out the squad was Logan Schumaker, as he shot a 104. Braden Kindopp and Casey Rehbein both shot a 105.
Laurel’s girl’s and boy’s teams placed first on both sides of the competition.
Sidney’s volleyball team lost 3 sets to 0 to Custer County September 19, and the Eagles also lost 3 sets to 0 to Havre September 18.
Previously, it was announced that the volleyball team’s game at Poplar on Tuesday was postponed, and Sidney Activities Director Chris Lee said that they are still looking to reschedule a varsity-only game against Poplar.
However, the C squad and junior varsity will play at Lambert Friday starting at 3 p.m., a game that was added to the schedule.
The Sidney football team lost 31-7 to Laurel September 18 on the road. The lone touchdown for the Eagles came in the first half, as Boston Peters completed a long touchdown pass to Jaxson Franklin.
Sidney trailed 25-7 at halftime, but the Eagles’ defense stiffened up in the second half and only allowed one touchdown.
The Sidney Girl’s cross country team placed third at the Glasgow Invite on September 19, and the boy’s team placed fourth.
Makayle Anderson was the top finisher for the girl’s team, placing 10th with a time of 23:45.05.
Rounding out the team was Olivia Schoepp (23rd), Serenity Kuntz (25th), Jaylen Baxter (31st), Claire Frank (38th) and Theresa Wick (46th).
The top finisher for the boy’s team was Hudson Severson, who finished 15th with a time of 19:32.71.
Rounding out the team was Ben Carlsen (21st), Tyler Olson (23rd), Daniel Stevens (32nd), Jace Hansen (33rd), and Markalen Watson (36th).
Richey-Lambert
The high school cross country teams competed at the Glasgow Invite, and the boy’s team took second place.
Sam Smith once again took first place with a time of 15:54.63, and with that time, he has the overall best time in Montana Class C.
To round out the Fusion squad, Matthew Ellerton took sixth place, Ryan Eggert took 14th place, Jacob Smith took 17th and Nicholas Ellerton finished in 20th.
The lone girl’s runner for the Fusion, Mataya Veverka, competed in the junior varsity competition and finished in second place with a time of 28:59.92.
The Fusion football team defeated Wibaux September 18 for the Homecoming game.
Wibaux intercepted two of Grady Gonsioroski’s passes in the first half and led Richey-Lambert 14-12 at halftime.
In the second half, though, the Fusion dominated and won 47-20 over Wibaux.
Fairview
Fairview high school’s football team took on Circle September 19 on the road and defeated Circle 59-30.
The Warriors led 43-16 at halftime, and they tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get the decisive win.
Fairview’s volleyball team took on Culbertson on the road on September 19 and won 3 sets to 2 in a very competitive game.
The Fairview cross country teams also competed at the Glasgow Invite, and the girl’s team placed fourth.
The top runner for the girl’s team was once again Shaylee Dean, and she placed 18th overall with a time of 24:46.99.
Also finishing for the girl’s team were Lauren Kjos (26th), Lacie Selting (36th), Scout Hofer (41st) and Shauna Nay (54th).
On the Fairview boy’s side of the competition, Kenneth Olson finished 27th with a time of 21:09.09, and Anders Lassy finished right behind him in 29th place with a time of 21:18.28.