February is now here, and with that, it signals the nearing of the end of the season.
Each game will start to carry more weight for each team, and the postseason is getting ever nearer.
Here is the latest roundup for Richland sports.
SidneyThe speech/drama/debate team competed at Class A state, hosted virtually by Sidney, and the Eagles are walking away with some hardware.
Wyatt Reid and Emma Cundiff won the state title in their respective category, and the drama team placed third overall.
When more results are available, they will be passed on.
The Sidney High School wrestling team already looked good this season, but the team looks even better after its latest events.
First, the Eagles took down an out-of-state opponent, Williston, 70-0 on Jan. 29, then on Jan. 30, the Eagles defeated Billings Central 75-0 and defeated No. 2 Fergus 58-6.
The recent performances from the wrestling team make it hard to see anyone in the state stopping the Eagles en route to the postseason.
SavageThe basketball teams at Savage High School got some good experience over the weekend, splitting their most recent games.
On Jan. 29, the girl’s basketball team lost to Froid/Medicine Lake 50-23, and the boy’s team lost to Froid/Medicine Lake 61-21.
Froid/Medicine Lake has been the top team for both boys and girls this season, so despite the losses, the Warriors got some good experience for the rest of the season.
Savage bounced back on Jan. 30, though: The girl’s team defeated Bainville 54-38, and the boy’s team defeated Bainville 41-25.
Both teams have been good this season, so this latest experience and wins will be good for the Warriors going forward, plus the wins can get some momentum going.
FairviewThe girl’s varsity team got some wins on the season over the weekend, earning a couple of big wins.
The girl’s varsity basketball team defeated Richey-Lambert 42-40 on Jan. 29, and on Jan. 30, the Lady Warriors defeated Brockton 59-13.
Getting those wins are good experience and learning opportunities for a young team, and getting back-to-back wins could give the Lady Warriors some momentum.
Richey-LambertThe Lady Fusion only had one game over the weekend, being the loss to Fairview.
Although the latest result was a loss, the Lady Fusion are still a good team and they will bounce back and get some more wins.
Richland Rangers
It was senior night for the boys junior gold and girl’s 19U teams.
The junior gold team lost 5-0 to Crosby, who is undefeated and at the top of the standings, and the girl’s 19U team defeated Crosby 9-1.
Both teams are still doing well this season and are threats come playoff time.