The end of January approaches, meaning February and, more importantly, the postseason are getting closer and closer.

Teams have been doing well as of late, and now is the time to hunker down and play at their best to get ready for the competitions that matter the most.

Here’s the latest roundup of area games and scores that you may have missed.

SidneyThe SHS wrestling team got a lot of experience in three days’ time.

On Thursday, January 20, the Eagles competed against some Class AA schools and did well, going 1-2.

Sidney lost 40-27 to Billings West, and the Eagles lost 41-27 to Billings Senior. Sidney picked up a 42-21 win over Billings Skyview.

Then, on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22, Sidney competed in the Class A Duals.

There, the Eagles took second place, and Keela Kary and Amaiya Kirn each won their weight class in the girl’s competition.

After the busy weekend, the Eagles have road meets on Tuesday January 25 (at Custer County) and on Saturday, January 29, which will be senior night.

SavageThe Savage High School basketball teams picked up some wins during their recent games.

On Thursday, the girl’s team defeated Fairview 35-24, but on Friday, the Lady Warriors lost 35-18 to MonDak.

The boy’s team picked up a good win over MonDak, 34-28, on Friday, continuing a good stretch of games for the Warriors.

Savage fell 55-20 to the Fairview boy’s team over the weekend.

The next games for Fairview are on Friday, January 28 against Froid/Medicine Lake at home.

Richey-LambertThe Fusion basketball teams picked up some good wins over the weekend.

On Friday, the boy’s team defeated Circle 59-45. The following day, the Fusion defeated Nashua 56-19, and the Lady Fusion defeated Nashua 62-47.

The next games for the Fusion teams are on this Friday when they host Fairview in Lambert.

FairviewThe Warrior basketball teams had some mixed results from the weekend.

The girl’s team lost to Savage 35-24, with the boy’s team winning over Savage 55-20.

Next for Fairview are road games against the Fusion on Friday, and on Saturday, January 29, the Warriors host Brockton.

