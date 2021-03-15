The final bits of winter sports finished up this weekend, opening the door for Spring sports to officially kick things off.
To close out the winter season for local teams, some Richland Rangers Youth Hockey teams had some strong finishes to their state tournaments, and starting Monday (March 15), the Spring season will have officially started.
Here is the final roundup including winter sports.
Richland Rangers
The Rangers 12U B Silver team won the state championship in dramatic fashion, defeating Dickinson 5-4 in overtime, in what was a nice revenge win for the Rangers.
In the four-team pool, whichever two teams finished with the best record after three games would play in the championship, with the other two playing in the third-place game.
Dickinson defeated Richland 3-2 in the first game of the tournament, but the Rangers were able to win 3-1 over Crosby and 3-2 over Hazen/Beulah to get a spot in the title game.
Then, the Rangers flipped the script and were the ones who come out on top by a goal instead of Dickinson. Crosby defeated Hazen/Beulah to take third place.
The Richland Bantam B Gold team also had its state tournament over the weekend, taking third place to cap off a great year for all Ranger teams.
Richland had a strong start to the tournament that put them in a good spot to compete for a high finish.
In the first round, the Rangers defeated Minot Gold 2-0, and they followed that up with a 3-2 overtime win over Jamestown/VC to advance to the semifinals.
The Rangers then faced Minot Black in the semifinals, losing 2-0. They bounced back, though, defeating Mandan 4-1 to take third place in the tournament. Minot black defeated Watford City to win the championship.
Sidney
Starting on Monday, March 15, the Sidney High School softball and track and field teams will be starting practices for their season.
The middle school track and field practices will kick off on March 22.
It is an exciting time to get to see the Spring sports booting up. As of Sunday, there were no schedules posted on the Sidney High School website, but they should be released in the coming days or week.