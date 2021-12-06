Purchase Access

The first big weekend of winter sports has come and gone, and with that, plenty of games took place over the weekend all over the area.

Since there was so much going on, it may be hard at times to keep up with everything happening.

Luckily, there’s a roundup for you to follow, and it has a look at everything that happened over the weekend.

Richland Rangers

The 19U girl’s team competed in the Bozeman Tournament over the weekend, starting on Friday, December 3 and going through Sunday, December 5.

Richland lost each game it played, but the team showed improvement in each game. On top of that, the Rangers were able to net a goal in each game.

In the first game Saturday, Richland lost 6-1 to Bozeman 19U, but the Rangers got on the board in the second period. Autumn Edd scored the goal, assisted by Marett Schieber and Kynlee Vitt.

Also on Saturday, in game three, the Rangers lost to Idaho Falls 19U 10-1. Jori Horsburgh scored the goal for the Rangers.

The final game for the Rangers came on Sunday, and although they lost 6-1, Samara Hofer was able to score and get the team on the board.

The next game for the Rangers will be on Friday, December 10, when they compete in the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament.

Richey-Lambert

The Fusion basketball teams opened the season on Friday against Culbertson.

The girl’s basketball team lost to Culbertson 42-23, but the boy’s team won 53-42. The next games for the Fusion will be this Friday against Wibaux.

Fairview

Fairview’s basketball teams also took on Culbertson, playing their games on Saturday with similar results.

The girl’s team lost 59-23, and the boy’s team won 63-45. The next games for Fairview will be Friday at home against MonDak.

Savage

The Savage basketball teams took on Broadus on Friday with split results. The boy’s team lost 53-21, and the girl’s team won 38-37.

The next games for the Warriors will be Friday at Circle.

