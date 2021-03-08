Considering the beautiful weather that has graced the area recently, it’s pretty fitting that state tournaments are wrapping up for the winter sports.
Wrestling is done now, with your Sidney Eagles winning their fourth straight team title (12th overall), and North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association hockey, which the Richland Rangers are a part of, just finished its state tournaments.
Basketball is still ongoing, but otherwise, we are essentially at the end of another sports season, with spring sports starting up soon.
Here is one of the final roundups for winter sports.
Richland Rangers
The Rangers teams at all ages had a lot to be proud of at the NDAHA state tournaments.
The boys junior gold team took third place with a blowout 7-1 win over Langdon.
Richland was nearly able to play in the championship game, losing a close one to Crosby 6-5 in overtime. The Rangers have been a great team all season, so they definitely deserved to finish highly in the tournament.
Four players also received All-State honors. Braden Kindopp received First Team All-State Defense, Mason Kindopp received Second Team All-State Defense and Jaxson Franklin and Tate Wieferich both received First Team All-State Forwards.
Head coach Bryan McDowell also received the coach of the year award for the outstanding year the Rangers had.
The girls 19U team was close to competing in the fifth place consolation game, but the Rangers fell to Langdon and weren’t quite able to get there.
Overall, though, the 19U team played really well and tough in the tournament.
In the first round, they defeated Crosby 5-4, and with the win, the Rangers had to face off against the No. 2 seed Fargo. Fargo is a tough team, but Richland was able to put up five goals against them in an 8-5 loss.
Then, in the elimination game, the Rangers splayed well and nearly made a comeback, falling just short 5-4.
Seniors Rebecca Aldrich and Hadley Garsjo, who have been terrific all season, were both named to the All-State team for their play this season.
In the game against Crosby, Samara Hofer recorded three assists, earning herself the Play-Maker award.
And to round out the weekend, the PeeWees defeated Devils Lake 2-1 to repeat as the PeeWee Silver champs.
Eastern C Divisional
After a loaded weekend of games, not everything is all said and done just yet.
Richey-Lambert was knocked out of the tournament in the consolation side of the bracket on Friday. After a tough opening-round matchup against Scobey, the Fusion then had to take on MonDak, losing 64-53. The Fusion had a good team this year and played well, putting on some good performances in the postseason too.
Fairview also had a tough opening round, taking on North Country, the No. 2 team from District 3C, but the Warriors won three straight consolation games, including a win over North Country in the final game.
Because of their run, the Warriors will play against Scobey, who won out on the winners’ side of the bracket, in a challenge game on Monday (March 8).
The Savage girl’s team lost its first two games in the Divisional, getting knocked out by Scobey.
The North Country girl’s team defeated Plentywood in the championship game, and Scobey ended up beating Circle in the consolation final, meaning Scobey and North Country will face off in a challenge game on Monday, too.